New Details Emerge About the Conditions Faced by Former Hostages in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) – The recently freed hostages who were held captive by Hamas for seven weeks have started to share the details of their confinement as they return to Israel. The conditions they endured highlight the challenging circumstances they faced during their captivity.

Families of the released hostages have revealed that their loved ones were fed irregularly, mostly surviving on rice and bread. Many of them experienced significant weight loss, with some losing up to 15 pounds in just 50 days.

The sleeping arrangements were far from comfortable, as the hostages were forced to sleep on rows of plastic chairs pushed together in what looked like a reception area. They also had to endure long waits to use the bathroom.

The psychological toll of captivity was also evident. One hostage, 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, counted the days of her captivity and knew exactly how long she had been held captive. Upon her release, she discovered that her house had been destroyed by militants, leaving her with nothing and needing to start over at her age.

While the physical conditions varied among the hostages, most of them are in stable physical condition. However, some needed more serious medical care. One elderly hostage was rushed to the hospital in life-threatening condition due to a pre-existing condition that had not been properly treated during captivity.

The newly released hostages gave insight into their subterranean living conditions. They were held in tunnels beneath Gaza, which were described as a complex network resembling a spider web. The hostages were treated well, received medical care, and were given one meal a day consisting of cheese, cucumber, and pita. Their captors reportedly ate the same meals.

Despite the challenges they faced, the hostages showed resilience and strength. Many of them were able to walk and speak normally upon their release. They were reunited with their families and friends, who provided the necessary support to help them overcome the traumas they endured.

While the details of their captivity may shock and disturb, it is important to focus on the resilience and determination of these hostages. Their stories serve as a testament to the human spirit’s ability to endure, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging circumstances.

