Irish PM Voices Concern Over Fire Incident at Migrant Property

The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has expressed deep concern over an incident of suspected criminal damage at a property intended for accommodating migrants in County Galway. The incident involved a fire at a former hotel in the village of Rosscahill.

According to the police, the fire broke out shortly before midnight on Saturday, resulting in significant damage to the building. However, there were no individuals present at the time of the incident. Reports indicate that protesters had gathered earlier in the day, blocking the entrance of the hotel to oppose government plans to house asylum seekers there.

In response to these reports, Varadkar condemned the violence and vandalism, emphasizing that there is no justification for such actions. He reiterated that investigations are currently underway.

This incident occurs amidst Ireland’s attempts to address the growing number of refugees while also grappling with a housing crisis. As a result of the increased demand for accommodation, the agency responsible for housing asylum seekers had even resorted to distributing tents to new arrivals. Moreover, Dublin had witnessed riots last month, triggered by far-right activists attacking the police following a stabbing incident involving three children.

To reassure the public, Varadkar emphasized that all asylum seekers undergo thorough registration processes, including fingerprinting and screenings against watch lists. He highlighted that the actions of these criminal individuals represent a small minority, and commended the communities that have shown immense support and hospitality towards those in need.

