Irish-Israeli Girl Reunited with Father After Ordeal in Gaza

A nine-year-old girl, Emily Hand, who was held captive by Hamas militants in Gaza, has been reunited with her father after a harrowing ordeal. Emily was captured during a deadly attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on 7 October and her father, Thomas Hand, feared the worst. However, after 50 challenging days, Emily was finally released along with several other children held hostage by Hamas.

The Hand family expressed their immense joy and gratitude for the unwavering support they received in their efforts to secure Emily’s return. They acknowledged that no words could fully describe their emotions after enduring such a difficult experience. While celebrating Emily’s freedom, they also expressed concern for the hostages who have yet to be released, including Raya Rotem, the mother of Emily’s friend Hila.

Throughout Emily’s captivity, the Hand family in Ireland tirelessly campaigned for her release. They organized a birthday party for her, even while she was held captive, at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. Thomas Hand met with Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Tanaiste Micheal Martin who all expressed their relief and joy at Emily’s safe return. Varadkar described the reunification as a moment of enormous joy and relief for Emily and her family, emphasizing that a little girl who was once lost has now been found.

While acknowledging the traumatic experience Emily endured, Varadkar expressed hope that she would soon heal and recover within the loving embrace of her family. He commended the Hand family’s courage and determination in keeping Emily’s plight in the public eye, traveling across Europe to raise awareness. He also highlighted the importance of not forgetting the numerous hostages who still remain in captivity in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a permanent ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in the region.

FAQ

What happened to Emily Hand?

Emily Hand, a nine-year-old girl, was taken captive by Hamas militants during a deadly attack on Kibbutz Be’eri. She was held hostage for almost seven weeks before being freed.

How did Emily’s family campaign for her release?

The Hand family tirelessly campaigned for Emily’s release by organizing events and raising awareness across Europe. They also met with Irish political figures, including the Irish president and Taoiseach, to seek support for their cause.

Are there still hostages in Gaza?

Yes, there are still hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza. While Emily has been reunited with her family, it is important to remember the others who are still awaiting their release. Efforts for their freedom continue.