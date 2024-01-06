New Generation of Iranian Naval Equipment Unveiled by IRGC Navy

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has recently showcased its latest additions to their naval fleet, including a state-of-the-art warship named Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. This technologically advanced vessel has been equipped with cutting-edge radar-evading technologies and is accompanied by a fleet of 100 fast-attack crafts.

This momentous occasion was commemorated during a ceremony held in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, in the presence of prominent state officials and high-ranking military personnel. Notably, Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Chief, and Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, IRGC Navy Chief, were among the attendees.

The Abu Mahdi Muhandis warship pays tribute to the former deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, who tragically lost his life alongside the esteemed Iranian anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport in early January 2020.

During the ceremony, Admiral Tangsiri highlighted the warship’s impressive features, revealing its naval endurance of 14 days and its ability to travel within a 2,000 nautical mile radius undetected by enemy radars and reconnaissance systems. This exceptional capability is owed to four domestically designed propulsion systems implemented within the vessel.

Furthermore, due to its advanced homegrown hull design, the warship can withstand force six conditions while carrying out naval missions even under force five conditions. These attributes underscore the engineering excellence achieved by Iranian specialists in developing this remarkable military asset.

Admiral Tangsiri went on to emphasize the collaboration between three domestic knowledge-based companies in the creation of vessels for the IRGC Navy. The construction of Abu Mahdi Muhandis warship alone took 15 months, demonstrating the meticulous attention to detail and skillful craftsmanship invested into this project.

Looking ahead, the IRGC Navy plans to expand its fleet by producing three more warships of the same caliber within a year, showcasing their dedication to continuous advancement and modernization.

In addition to the warship, the IRGC Navy also unveiled a comprehensive arsenal of naval equipment. The fleet includes Tareq-class and Ashura-class vessels that house Kowsar medium-range and anti-ship missiles. Significantly, the Tareq-class vessels have been upgraded to launch missiles with an extended range of 180 kilometers, marking a considerable improvement in offensive capabilities.

Moreover, the Ashura vessels have been fitted with state-of-the-art three-dimensional radars, empowering them to detect and neutralize hostile planes, helicopters, and cruise missiles at high altitudes. This integration of advanced technology enhances the IRGC Navy’s ability to maintain a robust defense against potential aerial threats.

To further augment their capabilities, the IRGC Navy has also acquired new reconnaissance vessels alongside fast attack craft and torpedo launch systems. These additions ensure a well-rounded, versatile naval fleet ready to defend Iran’s territorial waters.

As the IRGC Navy continues to adapt to evolving challenges, their commitment to indigenous development and innovation in naval equipment stands firm. With the newly acquired assets, they are poised to bolster their defense capabilities, further securing their coastal waters and safeguarding national interests.

