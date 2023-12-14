Rethinking EU’s Approach to the Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Call for Unity and Ceasefire

Ireland’s Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, has emphasized the need for the European Union (EU) to reassess its stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Varadkar acknowledges that accusations of a double-standard hold some truth, which has resulted in the EU losing credibility, particularly in the eyes of the Global South. These sentiments were expressed during an EU summit primarily focused on Ukraine.

Varadkar urged his fellow EU leaders to take a stronger and more unified stance by calling for an end to the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Alongside the prime ministers of Spain, Belgium, and Malta, Varadkar penned a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, requesting a “serious debate” regarding the dire humanitarian situation unfolding in Gaza. The leaders also emphasized the urgent need for a lasting humanitarian ceasefire that could pave the way towards a peaceful resolution.

In recent days, a significant majority of nations in the United Nations General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution advocating for a humanitarian ceasefire. The number of Palestinian casualties in the Israeli assault on Gaza has surpassed 18,000, predominantly comprised of women and children. This resolution garnered support from 153 nations, with 23 abstaining and 10 voting against it.

Within the EU, 17 countries backed the call for a ceasefire during the UN vote, compared to only eight countries in a similar resolution in October. Varadkar stressed that a ceasefire holds the potential to initiate a new peace process and eventually lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state, which is crucial for achieving justice and security for all parties in the region.

Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish Socialist leader and current holder of the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, echoed Varadkar’s sentiments, emphasizing the necessity for Europe to speak out in a resolute and unified voice.

The recent escalation of the conflict began on October 7, triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the death of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In response, Israel launched a devastating offensive, including airstrikes and a ground offensive, aiming to dismantle Hamas.

While the initial Hamas attack drew widespread condemnation, Israel received staunch international support, particularly from the United States and some European nations. However, as the Israeli assault persisted, concerns about the humanitarian crisis and the suffering of civilians have prompted some allies to reevaluate their position.

Western countries have faced accusations of employing a double-standard, condemning Russia for violating international law during its invasion of Ukraine while displaying a comparatively subdued response to Israel’s actions.

US President Joe Biden, speaking on Tuesday, criticized Israel for its “indiscriminate bombing,” highlighting the potential erosion of support. Nonetheless, despite mounting international pressure, Israel has shown no signs of diminishing its military operations in Gaza. This has resulted in dire conditions for the local population, with UN officials describing the situation as “hell on earth.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant even indicated that the fighting in Gaza could extend beyond several months. The prolonged conflict exacerbates the urgent need for the international community to work towards a comprehensive ceasefire and initiate a sustainable path towards peace and stability for all parties involved.

