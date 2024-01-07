The Future of US-led Coalition Forces in Iraq: Exploring the Complex Landscape of the Anti-ISIS Mission

The recent announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to remove about 900 US-led coalition forces from Iraq has raised questions about the future of the anti-ISIS mission in the country. Al-Sudani stated that the justifications for the presence of these forces have ended, referring to the diminished threat of the Islamic State, or ISIS.

In response to this decision, Al-Sudani plans to establish a bilateral committee, which includes members of the coalition forces, to oversee the process of ending their presence in Iraq. However, it remains uncertain whether al-Sudani and the Iran-linked political blocs that are crucial to his position will be successful in pushing out the coalition forces. Nevertheless, this move may result in limitations on their operations within the country and the wider region.

The call for the withdrawal of coalition forces comes shortly after the US targeted Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, also known as Abu Taqwa, a leader of the Shia militant group Harakat al-Nujaba (HaN), which is associated with Iran. This attack has further complicated the situation, as it has been described by al-Sudani’s office as an “unwarranted attack on an Iraqi security entity.” These types of attacks have been happening intermittently, with varying intensity, for several years.

The original article highlights the challenges faced by US coalition forces in responding to such attacks from groups like Harakat al-Nujaba. Limited strikes have proven ineffective in deterring future attacks, while more aggressive actions could escalate the situation and lead to undesirable consequences. This complex landscape requires careful navigation to ensure the long-term stability of the region.

FAQs:

Q: What was the purpose of the US-led coalition forces in Iraq?

A: The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS was established in 2014 with the aim of dislodging ISIS from its controlled territories in Iraq and Syria. This extremist group enforced its own interpretation of Sunni Islam, committing heinous acts such as executions, kidnappings, and terror attacks on Western targets.

Q: Has the coalition successfully achieved its goals?

A: Over the course of five years, the coalition managed to dismantle much of the ISIS infrastructure and remove the group from the territories it once held. However, ISIS still remains active through affiliate groups operating worldwide. Additionally, thousands of individuals associated with ISIS, including former fighters and their families, are still held in prisons and displacement camps.

Q: How is the coalition’s mission evolving?

A: According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), ISIS still poses a threat in the region, albeit at a reduced capability. The mission of CENTCOM’s Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve is to assist partner forces, such as the Iraqi military and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in securing a lasting defeat of ISIS and establishing a security cooperation framework.

Q: What role do the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMFs) play?

A: The PMFs, predominantly Shia militias, are technically part of the Iraqi military but maintain varying degrees of affiliation with Iran. These groups have been launching rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria. While some are closely aligned with Iran’s strategy and interests, others may deviate or even act contrary to Iran’s directives.

Q: What are the potential consequences of removing US-led coalition forces?

A: The decision to withdraw coalition forces from Iraq could lead to a reshuffling of power dynamics within the country. Al-Sudani has been navigating the delicate balance between different interests, including those of Iran-aligned groups, Kurdish and Sunni factions, and the US. The fallout from this withdrawal remains uncertain and warrants close attention in the region.

It is important to explore all possible scenarios and consider the potential implications of the evolving situation in Iraq. Maintaining stability and countering the residual threats posed by groups like ISIS require a comprehensive and multifaceted approach.