Explosive Footage Emerges of Abducted Scholar in Iraq

In a stunning revelation, shocking video footage was recently aired on Iraqi television, shedding light on the life of an Israeli-Russian academic who was kidnapped in Baghdad close to nine months ago. Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Ph.D. student at Princeton University and a fellow at the esteemed New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, was reported missing in late March before Israeli authorities disclosed the distressing news of her abduction in July. The blame for this sinister act was placed on pro-Iranian militants operating in the region.

The video, which surfaced on Al Rabiaa TV and was simultaneously shared on Telegram channels affiliated with pro-Iranian armed groups in Iraq, captured Tsurkov’s image as she spoke to the camera. She was attired in a black shirt and spoke in Hebrew for slightly over four minutes. Regrettably, the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, leaving us uncertain about its origin and timeframe.

Tsurkov’s family and Israeli officials have refrained from making any public statements in response to the video. However, she made a reference in the footage to the combat between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Tsurkov revealed that she had been held captive for an extensive duration of more than seven months without disclosing the identity of her captors or the location where she was being detained.

Offering a glimpse into her intriguing background, the abducted academic divulged that she had previously collaborated with Israeli and U.S. intelligence agencies on missions in Syria and Iraq. Astonishingly, Tsurkov lamented the absence of any significant efforts being made to secure her release.

As the mystery surrounding Tsurkov’s disappearance deepens, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed fingers at Iraq’s formidable Kataeb Hezbollah, accusing them of holding her captive. However, the armed faction swiftly denied any involvement in her vanishing act. It is essential to note that Tsurkov, possibly using her Russian passport, had entered Iraq as part of her doctoral studies.

To address this distressing situation, the Iraqi government initiated an investigation into Tsurkov’s disappearance in July. However, updates regarding the progress of the investigation or any potential findings have been conspicuously absent ever since.

