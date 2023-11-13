Iraqi Security Forces Deploy in Kirkuk as Ethnic Clashes Escalate

Amid escalating tensions in Kirkuk, Iraqi security forces have been deployed in the city to curb violence following clashes between ethnic groups that resulted in four deaths over the weekend. The clashes erupted following days of mounting tensions and primarily involved Kurdish protestors.

The spokesperson for Kirkuk police, Amir Shwani, confirmed that a curfew had been lifted and normal vehicle movement resumed in the city on Sunday. However, additional security forces have been deployed to prevent further violence and protect civilians.

The root of the conflict is centered around a building in Kirkuk that was originally the headquarters for the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP). In 2017, the Iraqi army took over the building and has since been using it as a base. The Iraqi federal supreme court issued an urgent temporary ruling on Sunday, halting the government’s decision to hand over the building to the KDP. Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani had previously ordered the handover on September 1.

Following the court ruling, Prime Minister Sudani urged political parties in Kirkuk to avoid conflicts and violence that could undermine Iraq’s stability. However, the court’s decision may further escalate tensions surrounding the return of the influential Kurdish party to the city.

The situation in Kirkuk remains volatile, with military helicopters circling over the city. Four protesters were killed in the clashes, and 15 people were injured. The police have reportedly detained several individuals involved in the violence, but have refused to provide details on any arrests.

Kirkuk, an oil-rich province situated between Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region and areas controlled by the central government, has been a hotspot for violence since the defeat of the Islamic State. Arab residents and minority groups, who claim to have suffered under Kurdish rule, have been protesting the KDP’s return to the city.

