The recent series of retaliatory strikes against US military bases in Syria and Iraq by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq marks a resolute response from the country’s anti-terror fighters. In a display of strength and determination, the resistance targeted a US military base near Syria’s al-Khazra village with a barrage of missiles. Additionally, they carried out a drone attack on American forces at the Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq’s al-Anbar province.

These strikes came in the wake of a devastating US airstrike that claimed the lives of five resistance fighters at their base in northern Iraq. It is clear that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will not be deterred in their mission to drive out the occupying American forces. Their resolve remains steadfast, and they vow to continue their anti-American operations until the foreign military presence is removed from their homeland.

Confirming these events, an anonymous US military official acknowledged the airstrike against the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, stating that it targeted a “drone staging site” near Kirkuk, a city in northern Iraq. The resistance fights valiantly against the occupation, facing increasing attacks on US interests over the past two months. These actions are fueled by the growing anti-American sentiments in Iraq, particularly due to Washington’s unwavering support for the ongoing Israeli aggression and the relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

In a separate incident, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq proudly claimed responsibility for striking al-Harir Airbase, a military outpost located in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region where US military forces and trainers are stationed. They successfully deployed an explosive-laden drone, directly hitting and destroying their intended target. This follows two previous drone attacks on the same base on November 19 and 22, and a rocket barrage on Ain al-Asad Airbase on November 15, both executed by the resilient Iraqi resistance fighters.

As the conflict continues to unfold, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq remains an indomitable force in their fight against the American occupation. Their resourcefulness and unwavering commitment to their cause are evident in their strategic operations. The world watches as these brave fighters defend their homeland against a foreign presence, dreaming of a day when Iraq can stand sovereign, free from the grasp of invasive forces.

FAQs

What is the Islamic Resistance in Iraq?

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is an umbrella group consisting of various anti-terror fighters in the country. They are united in their mission to combat and expel foreign military forces, particularly the United States, from Iraq. Their actions are driven by a desire for national sovereignty and independence.

Why did the Islamic Resistance target US military bases?

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq views the presence of US military bases as an occupation and an infringement on Iraq’s sovereignty. Targeting these bases is a form of resistance against foreign intervention and aims to compel the withdrawal of American forces from the country.

What are the main factors fueling anti-American sentiments in Iraq?

One major factor contributing to anti-American sentiments in Iraq is the US government’s unconditional support for the Israeli regime’s actions, including its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip. This support has sparked anger among Iraqis, who see it as unjust and contrary to their own values and interests.

How does the Islamic Resistance carry out its attacks?

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq employs various tactics, including missile barrages and the use of explosive-laden drones, to target US military bases. These attacks are carefully planned and executed, aiming to inflict damage and send a message of opposition to the occupying forces.