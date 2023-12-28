Fierce Attacks on Israeli Targets in Occupied Areas Signal Growing Resistance

Iraq’s Islamic resistance has recently carried out two bold strikes on Israeli targets, sending a clear message of defiance and resistance. The first attack targeted a crucial site in the south of the occupying regime’s “Eliad” settlement in the Syrian Golan Heights. While reports suggest that an Israeli drone base was hit, the resistance has not confirmed this detail.

Operating under the banner of anti-terror fighters, the resistance used appropriate weaponry to support the long-suffering Gaza Strip, which has been enduring the devastating Israeli war for 82 days. Simultaneously, another attack by the Iraqi group targeted a technical and spying center belonging to the Israeli regime in the Kurdish capital of Erbil, located in northern Iraq.

Israeli media outlets have reported that the strike on the southern Golan Heights was carried out by a kamikaze drone, and if confirmed, this would mark the first such attack originating from Syria since the beginning of the Gaza war. The Israeli regime has been facing relentless attacks from the Iraqi resistance since it launched the war on Gaza with steadfast support from the United States.

These recent attacks add to a growing list of successful operations by the Iraqi resistance against American occupation forces in the region. Since the war on Gaza began, the resistance has executed over 100 operations targeting Israeli and American interests. This surge in resistance activity highlights the deep-rooted resentment and determination of those fighting against occupation and aggression.

With each strike, the Iraqi resistance is sending a powerful message that the occupying forces in the region will face consequences for their actions. As the resistance continues its courageous fight, it stands as a reminder that the struggle for justice and freedom is far from over.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Iraqi resistance?

The Iraqi resistance is an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters that opposes the Israeli regime and the United States. They have been conducting a series of attacks on Israeli and American targets to resist occupation and aggression.

What were the targets of the recent attacks?

The recent attacks targeted an Israeli settlement in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and a technical and spying center in the Kurdish capital of Erbil, northern Iraq.

What is the significance of these attacks?

These attacks symbolize the growing resistance and defiance against Israeli and American occupation in the region. The Iraqi resistance aims to send a strong message that there will be consequences for the actions of the occupying forces.

How many operations has the Iraqi resistance conducted?

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Iraqi resistance has executed over 100 operations against Israeli and American interests. These operations highlight the determination of those fighting for justice and freedom.