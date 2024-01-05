The U.S. Targets Prominent Militia Commander in Baghdad

The United States has carried out a drone strike in central Baghdad, resulting in the death of a high-ranking militia commander. This action has drawn condemnation from the Iraqi Prime Minister, who views it as a violation of their country’s sovereignty.

The militia commander, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, also known as “Abu Taqwa,” was the leader of the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, an Iraqi Shi’ite militant group. The U.S. defense official confirmed that the drone strike was authorized due to al-Saidi’s responsibility for recent attacks on U.S. personnel.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani criticized the U.S. for bypassing the Iraqi government, reiterating that they hold the authority to enforce the law. He called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, stating that attacks against their security forces exceed the mandate of the international coalition.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of militias falling under the control of the Iraqi military, were defended by Prime Minister Sudani. He emphasized their role as an official presence aligned with the state and an integral part of the armed forces. The PMF also condemned the U.S. aggression following the drone strike.

This incident occurs amidst escalating tensions in an already volatile Middle East, with ongoing conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. It appears that these tensions have led to attacks on U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. has issued warnings of retaliation if their forces are deliberately targeted, as there have been numerous attacks on U.S. forces since October 17, 2023. Various militia groups have claimed responsibility for these attacks, demanding an end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.

While the U.S. drone strike resulted in the death of the militia commander, it also caused injuries to six others. The situation remains tense, with both sides standing firm on their positions.

What is a drone strike?

A drone strike refers to an attack carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone. These strikes usually involve the use of missiles or bombs to target specific individuals or areas.

What is a high-ranking militia commander?

A high-ranking militia commander is a leader who holds a significant position within a militia group. They often have authority over other members and play a crucial role in planning and executing the group’s activities.

What is the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)?

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) is a coalition of militias in Iraq that operates under the control of the Iraqi military. These militias were formed to combat the Islamic State and have since become an important part of Iraq’s armed forces.

What is the mandate of the international coalition?

The international coalition refers to the alliance of countries, led by the United States, that came together to fight against the Islamic State. Their mandate involves providing support and assistance to local forces in their efforts to defeat the terrorist organization.