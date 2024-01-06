New Perspective: Iraq Seeks to Redefine its Relationship with International Troops

Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, has unveiled plans to initiate discussions to redefine the presence of the US-led international military coalition in the country. This development comes in the wake of a US strike that resulted in the death of Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari, the commander of a pro-Iran militia. The government aims to establish a bilateral committee to put arrangements in place for the permanent withdrawal of the international coalition forces from Iraq.

The existing presence of approximately 2,500 US troops in Iraq, alongside an additional 900 in Syria, is aimed at preventing the resurgence of the so-called Islamic State (IS). However, this recent strike by the US has sparked outrage among parliamentary factions with ties to Iran, on whose support Prime Minister al-Sudani relies. The Pentagon justified the strike, stating that al-Jawari led a militant group involved in planning and executing attacks against US personnel in Iraq.

This move by the Iraqi government is a response to mounting pressures from Iranian-aligned Shiite groups, which hold significant sway over the country’s power dynamics. Prime Minister al-Sudani’s political survival depends on their support to maintain his coalition. Significantly, he made this announcement at a commemoration event for the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was also killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

Although Iraq declared victory over IS in 2017, there are still pockets of militants that continue to carry out sporadic attacks. The Iraqi government’s condemnation of the US strike as “blatant aggression” further underscores the growing tension between the two nations. The exact feasibility and outcome of al-Sudani’s efforts to remove US forces remain uncertain.

FAQs

Why did the US carry out a strike in Iraq?

The US conducted the strike in response to a series of recent attacks against US personnel, including mortar fire targeted at the US Embassy compound, which the Pentagon attributed to the militant group led by Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari.

How ‘firm’ is Iraq on removing US troops?

Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, has expressed a strong desire to end the presence of the international coalition forces in Iraq. However, the political dynamics and challenges associated with such an endeavor make the outcome uncertain.

