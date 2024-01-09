Iraqi Officials Hint at Desire for Continued US Presence

Iraq’s prime minister has reportedly expressed privately to American officials his desire to negotiate a continued presence of U.S. forces in the country, despite his recent public announcement of plans to remove them. According to a State Department cable obtained by POLITICO, senior advisers to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have indicated that his public declaration was merely an attempt to appease domestic political audiences, and that he remains committed to negotiating the future presence of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq.

This revelation comes amidst public outrage in Iraq over a U.S. drone strike that killed a senior Iran-backed militia member in Baghdad. In response, al-Sudani’s office announced the formation of a bilateral committee aimed at ending the presence of the international military coalition, which focuses on preventing the resurgence of the Islamic State.

The willingness of Iraq to retain U.S. troops is of utmost importance to the Biden administration. The United States views its presence in Iraq as crucial not only for preventing the resurgence of ISIS but also for countering Iranian influence in the region. Additionally, al-Sudani’s decision to expel American forces could potentially undermine the administration’s efforts to mitigate the widening of the conflict in Gaza.

Although Iraq has indicated a willingness to discuss the continued presence of U.S. forces, internal political dynamics within the Iraqi parliament may force al-Sudani to take action to remove American troops. The National Security Council declined to comment on the State Department cable, and requests for comments from the State Department went unanswered.

The U.S. conducted the drone strike on January 4 as a response to attacks on American forces in both Iraq and Syria. The strike resulted in the death of Abu-Taqwa, the leader of Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iran-backed militia group operating within Iraq’s security forces. In the aftermath, Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq called for the expulsion of American troops.

While the Pentagon has stated that it has no immediate plans to withdraw its forces from Iraq and is unaware of any notification from the Iraqi government requesting such action, it is worth noting that the Iraqi government has made similar claims in the past without following through. As recently as January 2020, in response to the U.S. military’s killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution to end the U.S. military presence in the country, which was not enforced.

The Pentagon has consistently emphasized that the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq serves the purpose of preventing the resurgence of ISIS and maintaining a close relationship with Iraqi security forces. The shift to a purely advisory role, announced by the two governments at the end of 2021, marked the official end of the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq. However, this was largely symbolic, as approximately 2,500 troops are still stationed in Iraq, alongside 900 in Syria, focused on combating ISIS.

The relationship between the United States and Iraq has come under increasing strain since the attack by Hamas on Israel in October. In response, Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria have launched numerous drone and rocket attacks against U.S. troops, resulting in three service-members being wounded, one critically, in a drone attack on Christmas Day.

