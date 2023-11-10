Electronic Billboards Shut Down in Baghdad After Hacker Incident

Iraqi authorities in Baghdad have taken the decision to switch off electronic billboards following a recent incident where explicit content was displayed on one of the screens. Local media reports indicate that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In response to the hacking incident, Iraqi security authorities have temporarily turned off the advertising screens in public places throughout the capital city. The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, with the help of judicial approvals and surveillance cameras, was able to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for the hacking.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused carried out this act due to financial issues with the company that owns the display screen. The Interior Ministry’s statement emphasized that the screens were unauthorized to broadcast such content and that appropriate measures would be taken to ensure these incidents do not happen again.

Although some of the screens have been restored to normal functioning, others remain offline as authorities work to resolve the issue. The effectiveness of the Iraqi government’s previous efforts to block porn sites is uncertain. Additionally, the government has recently been taking action against social media influencers and has established an anonymous reporting platform called “Report” to report “negative” or “immoral” online content.

Furthermore, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) in Iraq issued a document instructing all media and social media companies operating within the country to refrain from using the term “homosexuality” and instead use the term “sexual deviance.” The use of the term “gender” was also banned by the CMC. While Iraq does not have explicit laws criminalizing homosexuality, loosely defined morality clauses within its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

The Iraqi government seeks to balance the preservation of free expression with the need to protect societal values and morals. Although there have been occasional breaches, the government maintains its commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression in the country.

