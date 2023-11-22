US Airstrikes on Pro-Iran Fighters Draw Strong Criticism from Iraq

The government of Iraq has expressed its strong condemnation towards the United States for carrying out a series of air raids, resulting in the death of eight Iran-backed fighters. The strikes, which targeted militia positions south of Baghdad, were conducted without the coordination or approval of the Iraqi government, leading officials to denounce them as a violation of their country’s sovereignty.

In a statement, government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi described the US airstrikes as an “unacceptable violation” of Iraq’s sovereignty. The lack of coordination between the two nations further exacerbates Iraq’s concerns, highlighting the need for mutual respect and open communication when conducting military operations within Iraq’s borders.

The pro-Iran militia known as Kataib Hezbollah, also referred to as Hezbollah Brigades, confirmed the deaths of eight of its fighters in the airstrikes. In response, the group issued a warning, stating that these attacks “will not go unpunished.” The incident further escalates tensions in the region, with a potential for retaliatory actions.

The US Central Command justified the airstrikes as a response to attacks on US and coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups. The ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have led to a series of targeted attacks against US positions, both in Iraq and Syria. These strikes mark the first announced retaliation against Iran-backed forces in Iraq since the eruption of attacks targeting US interests as a result of Washington’s support for Israel in the Gaza war.

The continuous targeting of US positions in Iraq and Syria has posed significant challenges and risks for American forces in the region. According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 66 attacks on US forces since the start of the Gaza war, resulting in injuries to over 60 personnel. The most recent attack occurred on Monday when Iran-backed militias launched a close-range ballistic missile at the Al-Asad Airbase, injuring eight individuals and prompting the US retaliation.

Iraq’s spokesperson, al-Awadi, has strongly criticized the Iran-backed groups involved in these attacks, highlighting their unlawful activities and the potential detriment they pose to the national interests of Iraq. The Ain al-Assad airbase, where the recent attack took place, is an important installation in the fight against ISIS in Iraq, housing forces from the US-led coalition.

It is important for all parties involved to prioritize open dialogue and cooperation to uphold the sovereignty and security of Iraq. The continued targeting of US forces and subsequent airstrikes will only serve to increase tensions and pose risks to the stability of the region.

FAQ

What is the primary concern of Iraq regarding the US airstrikes?

Iraq is primarily concerned about the violation of its sovereignty due to the lack of coordination and approval from the Iraqi government.

What group confirmed the deaths of its fighters in the airstrikes?

The pro-Iran militia known as Kataib Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, confirmed the deaths of eight of its fighters.

What prompted the US airstrikes?

The US airstrikes were carried out in response to ongoing attacks against US and coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups.

How many attacks have there been on US forces since the start of the Gaza war?

According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 66 attacks on US forces, resulting in injuries to over 60 personnel.

What is the concern regarding the Iran-backed groups?

The Iraq government has denounced the Iran-backed groups, highlighting their unlawful activities and the potential jeopardy to Iraq’s national interests.