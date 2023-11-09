Iraq to Seek Interpol Alerts for Arrest of Former Officials Over $2.5 Billion Theft

Iraq is taking significant steps to address rampant corruption within its government, as it plans to request international alerts from Interpol to arrest former senior officials. This includes an ex-finance minister, ex-intelligence chief, private secretary, and a political adviser to former prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The alerts are in connection with the suspected theft of over $2.5 billion from the country’s Tax Commission.

The scandal revolves around alleged illegitimate cash withdrawals from the Commission’s bank account between 2021 and 2022. Iraqi officials have highlighted this staggering amount of money, especially in a country that is known for its high corruption levels.

Iraq’s top anti-corruption official, Judge Haider Hanoun, revealed these plans to seek Interpol Red Notices, indicating the seriousness of the allegations. Hanoun also mentioned that Iraq is working on extraditing suspects from countries including the UAE, Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, he called on the U.S. and U.K. to cooperate in handing over fugitive suspects.

The corruption allegations were exposed before the new government came to power, and both former finance minister Ali Allawi and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have denied their involvement. Allawi, who resigned from Kadhimi’s government citing political interference and graft, claimed to have taken preventive measures at the Tax Commission that were ultimately ignored by other officials.

While the investigation is ongoing, Nour Zuheir, a prominent suspect in the scandal, has managed to recover a significant amount of stolen funds since being released on bail in November 2022. However, many in Iraq question why Zuheir is allowed to remain free despite allegations of his leading role in the theft. The decision to re-arrest Zuheir rests with the judiciary.

Iraq remains committed to combatting corruption and recovering its stolen wealth. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has prioritized addressing this issue that has plagued the country for years. With its efforts to seek international cooperation and pursue justice, Iraq aims to hold those involved in corruption accountable.