Iraq Struggles to Manage Tensions between U.S. Forces and Iran-Backed Groups Amidst Gaza Conflict Concerns

Iraq finds itself in a delicate situation as it grapples with the increasing frequency of attacks on U.S. military facilities by Iran-backed factions within its territory. The Iraqi government is desperately attempting to strike a balance between its close ties with Iran and its strategic partnership with the United States. Recent rocket attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad only further complicate matters, as fears of the spillover effects from the Israel-Hamas conflict loom large.

It is important to note that Iran wields significant influence in Iraq. In fact, a coalition of Iran-backed groups helped bring Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to power in October 2022. However, the presence of approximately 2,000 U.S. forces in Iraq under an agreement with Baghdad showcases the complex dynamic at play. The primary role of these forces is to counter the extremist Islamic State group.

Baghdad depends heavily on Washington’s sanctions waivers to purchase electricity from Iran. Additionally, since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Iraq’s foreign currency reserves have been held at the U.S. Federal Reserve, providing the Americans with substantial control over Iraq’s supply of dollars. The delicate balancing act between Tehran and Washington is not a new challenge for al-Sudani’s predecessors. However, the Israel-Hamas conflict has significantly increased the stakes and the pressure.

Since the onset of the war on October 7th, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Iraqi militants known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for at least 84 attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. The militants justify these attacks as retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel and its military presence in the region. Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani has condemned these attacks and the subsequent U.S. counter-strikes as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. He has also ordered authorities to apprehend the militants involved. Nevertheless, the United States has made it clear that its patience is running thin.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has unequivocally communicated to al-Sudani that attacks against U.S. forces must cease. Furthermore, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed the expectation that Iraqi officials will take more decisive action to prevent such attacks, believing that they have the capacity to do so. The consequences of inaction have already been made clear to al-Sudani during a meeting with CIA Director William Burns, where the potential repercussions were emphasized.

Despite the tensions, Iraq and Iran have thus far managed to maintain a delicate balance, primarily due to Iraq’s crucial role as a messenger between Washington and Tehran. During a visit to Baghdad in early November, Blinken met with al-Sudani and secured an agreement from the militias that no attacks would be carried out during his visit. This further highlights Iraq’s role in passing messages between the two major players in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that the Iran-backed groups in Iraq have shown restraint in their involvement in the conflict compared to Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Currently, only a small number of Iraqi militiamen are stationed in southern Lebanon, working alongside Hezbollah and representatives of Hamas. While these groups do not desire the escalation of the conflict across the region, they remain prepared to respond forcefully to any attacks.

The situation in Iraq remains precarious, with al-Sudani’s government potentially unable to rein in Iran and its allies or prevent the repercussions of their actions on Iraqi soil. Despite the prime minister’s efforts to maintain calm through statements, the future remains uncertain.

FAQ

What is the current situation in Iraq?

Iraq is currently facing a challenging situation as it grapples with escalating tensions between U.S. forces and Iran-backed groups operating within its borders. The recent rocket attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas have further complicated the situation.

What is the role of Iran in Iraq?

Iran holds significant influence in Iraq, with a coalition of Iran-backed groups playing a key role in bringing Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to power. Additionally, Iraq relies on Washington’s sanctions waivers to purchase electricity from Iran.

How many U.S. forces are stationed in Iraq?

Approximately 2,000 U.S. forces are stationed in Iraq under an agreement with the Iraqi government. These forces primarily focus on countering the extremist Islamic State group.

What is the main cause of tension between the U.S. and Iran-backed groups in Iraq?

The tension stems from Iran-backed groups perceiving U.S. support for Israel and its military presence in Iraq and Syria as a provocation. The groups have claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on U.S. bases in the region.

What actions has the Iraqi government taken?

Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani has condemned the attacks on U.S. forces and issued orders to apprehend the militants involved. However, the United States has expressed its expectation that Iraq takes more decisive action to prevent such attacks.

What role does Iraq play in the region?

Iraq serves as a crucial messenger between Washington and Tehran due to its geopolitical position. The country plays a significant role in passing messages between the United States and Iran.

Note: The original article is sourced from the Associated Press.