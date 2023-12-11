Iraq Navigates Tensions Between US Troops and Iran-Backed Groups Amid Gaza Conflict

The escalating violence between Iran-backed factions in Iraq and US military facilities has put the government in a difficult position. The recent rocket attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad has added to the challenges faced by Iraqi officials who are trying to contain the repercussions of the Israel-Hamas war.

Iraq is caught between its reliance on Iran and its agreement with the US, which stations around 2,000 troops in the country to counter the threat of the Islamic State group. Additionally, Iraq heavily depends on Washington’s sanctions waivers to import electricity from Iran, and its foreign currency reserves are housed in the US Federal Reserve. This has given the US significant control over Iraq’s supply of dollars.

While Iraq’s previous leaders also had to walk a fine line between Tehran and Washington, the current conflict between Israel and Hamas has raised the stakes.

Since the start of the war, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Iraqi militants known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for at least 84 attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria. They view these attacks as retaliation against US support for Israel and its military presence in the region. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has condemned these attacks and US counter-strikes as a violation of his country’s sovereignty. He has ordered authorities to pursue the militants involved in these attacks.

The US has conveyed its growing impatience with the situation. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have both urged al-Sudani to take more action to prevent further attacks. During a recent trip to the region, CIA Director William Burns warned al-Sudani of the potential consequences if Iraq fails to act.

To prevent the conflict in Gaza from spreading across the region, it appears that both Iran and Iraq are trying to maintain a delicate balance. Iraq, in particular, plays a role in passing messages between Washington and Tehran. Al-Sudani has been involved in diplomatic efforts, carrying messages from Blinken to Iran to restrain the militias. The US, on its part, has used sanctions waivers as a means to pressure Iran and Iraq economically.

It is worth noting that Iraq’s militias have played a limited role in the conflict compared to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, which is seen as Iran’s most powerful proxy in the region. However, if the situation escalates further, al-Sudani’s government may struggle to rein in the Iran-backed groups or prevent the consequences on Iraqi soil.

In the midst of these challenges, al-Sudani’s ability to bring calm is limited to issuing statements. The situation remains fluid, and the actions of all parties involved will determine the direction this complex situation takes.

