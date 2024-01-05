BAGHDAD (Reuters) – In a surprising turn of events, the Iraqi government has announced its intention to form a committee responsible for the closure of the U.S.-led international coalition’s mission within the country. This decision comes on the heels of a U.S. strike that resulted in the death of a militia leader in Baghdad, causing widespread dissatisfaction among Iran-aligned groups and their calls for the government to expel the coalition from Iraq.

The prime minister’s office released a statement regarding the matter, affirming the government’s plan to initiate a bilateral committee tasked with making arrangements to permanently end the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq. Notably, the committee will include representatives from the military coalition, further emphasizing the seriousness of this course of action.

The Pentagon has explained that the U.S. strike was executed as a response to recent attacks on American personnel. Currently, the United States has deployed approximately 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria to assist local forces in combating the resurgence of the Islamic State, a terrorist group that once controlled significant portions of both countries.

It’s important to recognize that certain Iran-aligned militia factions in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel’s recent actions in the Gaza Strip and cite a perceived American complicity in these events. Prime Minister Sudani, while not having complete control over these factions, formed alliances with them to secure his position of power. Today, they form a potent coalition within his government.

Rather than relying on a seemingly unending international presence, the prime minister emphasizes the need to end the existence of the coalition, as the original justifications for its deployment have now been addressed. This sentiment aligns with the opinions of those who argue that Iraq should determine its own destiny and sovereignty, free from external influence.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential to consider the potential implications of this decision, both for Iraq and the broader region. How will the withdrawal of international coalition forces impact the ongoing fight against the Islamic State? What diplomatic and security challenges lie ahead for Iraq? These questions demand thoughtful exploration and analysis in the coming months.

