The Unrest in Kirkuk: Ethnic Clashes Shake Northern Iraq

Authorities in the multi-ethnic Iraqi city of Kirkuk have lifted a curfew following violent protests that claimed the lives of four protesters and left several others injured. The clashes, which erupted after days of tension, were sparked by a dispute over a building in Kirkuk that was formerly the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and has been used as a base for the Iraqi army since 2017.

The central government, aiming to demonstrate goodwill, intends to return the building to the KDP. However, Arab and Turkmen opponents protested against this move and set up camp in front of the building. The violence began when a group of Kurdish demonstrators approached the camp, resulting in warning shots being fired by the police to disperse the protesters. Both protest groups were involved in the clashes, with stones and metal bars being used as weapons.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances of the deaths and identify those responsible for opening fire. In response to the unrest, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani imposed a curfew in the city and ordered extensive security operations in the affected areas. He also called upon political parties, social organizations, and community leaders to promote peace and maintain stability.

Kirkuk has long been a point of contention between the federal government in Baghdad and the authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region. In 2014, the KDP and the peshmerga, the security forces of the Kurdistan region, took control of Kirkuk. However, they were later expelled by federal troops in 2017 after a failed referendum on Kurdish independence. Despite efforts by Prime Minister al-Sudani to improve relations between the government and the KDP, Arab residents and minority groups, who claim to have suffered under Kurdish rule, continue to voice their opposition to the KDP’s return.

