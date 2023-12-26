The Rising Tensions: US Retaliatory Strikes in Iraq and Hezbollah’s Response

In a recent development, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has condemned the US airstrikes on Hezbollah facilities as a “clear and hostile act.” This comes after three American troops were wounded in a drone attack carried out by Hezbollah militants. While President Biden ordered the airstrikes from Camp David on Christmas Day, the Iraqi government has expressed its discontent with the American response, stating that it hinders the long-term interests of both nations.

The airstrikes led to the death of several Kataib Hezbollah militants, according to Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, the head of US Central Command. However, the Iraqi prime minister’s media office reported one casualty among Baghdad’s security forces, with 18 others, including civilians, sustaining injuries.

The Iraqi government firmly believes that the US airstrikes violate their country’s sovereignty and hinder efforts to strengthen relations with Iraq. The prime minister’s office highlighted the importance of joint dialogue to address the presence of the international coalition and to discourage attacks on foreign diplomatic missions or military advisors of friendly nations.

Following the airstrikes, mourners at the funeral of a deceased terrorist expressed their anti-American sentiments, chanting “No, no to America” and carrying militia flags alongside images of the late Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

President Biden’s decision to retaliate came after Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants, backed by Iran, launched suicide drones targeting a US military base in Erbil. The attack resulted in the injury of three American soldiers, one of whom is in critical condition, according to NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson.

It is essential to note that tensions have been escalating since the October invasion of Israel by Hamas, during which significant loss of life occurred. Subsequently, Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria have carried out more than 100 attacks on US troops. These attacks involve a range of tactics, including drone and missile strikes. Furthermore, unknown terror groups have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad with rocket fire.

The US airstrikes are aimed at holding accountable the elements responsible for attacks on coalition forces in the region and degrading their ability to continue these acts of aggression, as stated by Gen. Kurilla. The United States remains committed to protecting its forces and reiterates that it will respond at its discretion if such attacks persist.

As tensions continue to rise and concerns about security heighten, it is crucial for both Iraq and the United States to engage in meaningful dialogue to find a resolution and maintain stability in the region.

FAQ

Who carried out the initial drone attack? The drone attack was carried out by Hezbollah militants who are backed by Iran. What was the response of the Iraqi government to the US airstrikes? The Iraqi government condemned the initial attack on US forces but also expressed discontent with the American response, considering it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. Why did President Biden order the airstrikes? President Biden ordered the airstrikes in response to the drone attack on a US military base in Erbil by Hezbollah militants. How are tensions escalating in the region? Tensions have been escalating since the invasion of Israel by Hamas, with Iran-linked militias carrying out numerous attacks on US troops and unknown terror groups targeting the US embassy in Baghdad. What is the purpose of the US airstrikes? The US airstrikes serve to hold accountable those responsible for attacks on coalition forces and degrade their ability to continue such actions.

