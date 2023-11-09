The Impact of Language on LGBTQ Rights in Iraq

The recent directive issued by Iraq’s Media and Communications Commission has sparked controversy worldwide. While the directive instructs media and social platforms to replace terms like “homosexual” or “homosexuality” with “sexual deviancy,” critics argue that such language reinforces discrimination and prejudice against the LGBTQ community.

It is important to note that Iraq’s national penal code does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality. However, the ambiguous legal framework surrounding same-sex acts has led to discrimination, abuse, and even fatal attacks against LGBTQ individuals. The new directive, although seemingly innocuous, could further perpetuate this mistreatment.

The attitudes towards LGBTQ individuals in Iraq and across the Arab world are influenced by a combination of cultural and religious factors. Islamic texts, such as the Quran and the hadiths, generally denounce same-sex relationships. Some interpretations even advocate for the death penalty in cases of public engagement in homosexual activities.

This conservative stance on LGBTQ rights is not unique to Iraq. Many Muslim-majority nations have resisted LGBTQ advancements, often citing cultural or religious values. Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran, Mauritania, and the United Arab Emirates, still impose the death penalty for homosexual acts.

Even in countries where homosexuality is legal, such as Jordan, LGBTQ venues are frequently targeted and subjected to violence. This demonstrates the wide-ranging challenges faced by the LGBTQ community throughout the region.

It is crucial that we recognize the impact of language on LGBTQ rights. By promoting inclusive language, societies can foster acceptance and respect for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The use of stigmatizing terms like “sexual deviancy” can contribute to the marginalization and dehumanization of LGBTQ individuals.

Efforts to combat discrimination and promote LGBTQ rights should be a global priority. Governments, civil society organizations, and individuals must work together to challenge the stereotypes and prejudices that hinder progress. Only through collective action can we create a more inclusive and equitable world for everyone.