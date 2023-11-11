New Regulations in Iraq Aim to Censor Discussions on Sexual Orientation

The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has recently issued a statement ordering all media and social media companies in the country to refrain from using the term “homosexuality” and instead replace it with the phrase “sexual deviance.” Moreover, the use of the term “gender” has also been banned. While the decision is awaiting final approval, this move is seen as an attempt to control and censor discussions surrounding sexual orientation in the country.

The CMC’s directive is part of a larger effort to regulate the content shared by media organizations and social media platforms operating within Iraq. The use of certain terms related to sexual orientation and gender has been deemed inappropriate and in violation of moral codes. While the penalty for violating this rule has not yet been specified, it is expected to include fines.

It is important to note that Iraq does not explicitly criminalize homosexuality. However, the country’s penal code includes vague morality clauses that have been used in the past to target individuals from the LGBTQ community. These clauses are often open to interpretation, allowing authorities to crack down on individuals who they perceive as engaging in “immoral” behavior.

In recent months, there has been an increase in criticism of LGBTQ rights in Iraq, particularly by major political parties. Rainbow flags, a symbol of LGBTQ pride, have been publicly burned during protests led by conservative Shiite Muslim factions. These protests were sparked by incidents of Koran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, and have only served to intensify the opposition towards LGBTQ individuals in the country.

It is worth noting that globally, attitudes towards homosexuality and LGBTQ rights vary significantly. While more than 60 countries criminalize gay sex, same-sex sexual acts are legal in over 130 countries. This stark contrast illustrates the ongoing struggle for recognition and acceptance faced by LGBTQ individuals in different parts of the world.

FAQs

What is the reason behind Iraq’s ban on using the term “homosexuality”?

The ban on using the term “homosexuality” in Iraq is part of an effort to control and censor discussions surrounding sexual orientation. The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) believes that using this term is inappropriate and goes against societal norms and moral values.

What are the penalties for violating this ban?

While the specific penalties for violating the ban have not yet been determined, it is expected that fines will be imposed on media organizations and social media companies that do not comply with the directive.

Do other countries have similar regulations?

While Iraq’s ban on using the term “homosexuality” is unique to the country, there are other nations that have implemented similar restrictions on discussions surrounding LGBTQ rights. These regulations often vary in their severity and scope, reflecting the diverse attitudes towards homosexuality and LGBTQ individuals across different regions.