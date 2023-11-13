Iran Urges Pakistan to Expedite Completion of Long-Delayed Gas Pipeline

In a recent development, Iran’s top diplomat has called on Pakistan to prioritize the completion of a major gas pipeline between the two nations. This ambitious project, which was initiated back in 2013, has faced significant delays and has been on hold since 2014. While Iran has already invested a substantial amount of $2 billion in constructing its portion of the pipeline, Pakistan’s contribution has not yet been completed.

During a news conference in Islamabad, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized the importance of this gas pipeline for the national interests of both countries. Despite opposition from the United States due to concerns about sanctions, Amirabdollahian expressed optimism regarding the project’s potential benefits.

It is imperative to understand the significance of this gas pipeline for the energy needs of Iran and Pakistan. The project aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector and strengthen economic ties between the two nations. Once completed, the pipeline will provide a reliable supply of natural gas to Pakistan, promoting economic growth and development in the country.

While the pipeline project remains a priority, the two foreign ministers also engaged in discussions on various other bilateral issues. Ensuring security along the shared border between Iran and Pakistan was one of the main topics of conversation. Both countries recognize the importance of maintaining stability in the region and are committed to addressing any security challenges effectively.

Furthermore, Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian voiced concerns about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and called for an end to the supply of weapons from Western countries to Ukraine. Pakistan has echoed the need for a peaceful resolution to this issue, emphasizing the significance of dialogue and diplomacy.

In recent times, Pakistan has worked towards cultivating strong relationships with both Iran and Saudi Arabia. While Pakistan shares close ties with Saudi Arabia, it has also sought to maintain a positive rapport with Iran. The recent restoration of ties between Riyadh and Tehran has presented an opportunity for Pakistan to play a significant role in fostering regional peace and stability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What is the purpose of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline?

– The purpose of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is to establish a reliable supply of natural gas between the two countries, promoting economic growth and development.

2. Why has the project faced delays?

– The project has faced delays due to various reasons, including opposition from the United States and logistical challenges.

3. What are the benefits of completing the gas pipeline?

– Completing the gas pipeline will enhance energy cooperation, strengthen economic ties, and meet the energy needs of Pakistan.

4. How are Pakistan and Iran addressing security concerns?

– Pakistan and Iran are actively engaged in discussions to ensure security along their shared border and address security challenges effectively.

5. What is Pakistan’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine?

– Pakistan advocates for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, urging an end to the supply of weapons from Western countries.

