Gunman Attacks Iran’s Shiraz Shrine in Second Deadly Incident

In a distressing incident, a gunman carried out a deadly attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, Iran. This marks the second assault on the revered shrine within a span of a year. The assailant, armed with an assault rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition, managed to kill one person and injure several others before being apprehended.

Yadollah Bouali, the provincial commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), confirmed the lone assailant’s entry through the shrine’s southern gate. Contrary to earlier reports of two shooters, it was later clarified that only one gunman was involved. The shooter discharged a total of 11 bullets out of the 240 in his possession before getting subdued.

Disturbing videos surfaced online, showcasing people fleeing in panic and sealing their shops for safety. The aftermath revealed bullet-riddled walls and shattered windows, along with crimson stains on the ground. This brazen act of violence has once again left the shrine and its surrounding community in shock and mourning.

The Shah Cheragh shrine, located in the province of Fars, holds tremendous significance for Shia Islam. Unfortunately, it had already experienced a similar attack on October 26, 2022. During the previous assault, an armed gunman opened fire on a group of pilgrims and staff members, resulting in the tragic deaths of 13 individuals and leaving 40 others injured. The extremist group ISIL claimed responsibility for the 2022 attack, in addition to carrying out coordinated assaults on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran.

As part of the investigation into the recent incident, it was discovered that the shooter had been provided with the assault rifle by individuals associated with ISIL in neighboring Afghanistan. Iran had previously executed two men involved in enabling the 2022 attack, emphasizing their links to ISIL operatives. Furthermore, additional suspects received lengthy prison sentences for their involvement with the group.

It is worth noting that last year’s attack on the shrine coincided with nationwide protests in Iran. These demonstrations began in September 2022, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for alleged noncompliance with the country’s mandatory dress code for women. These protests, deemed by Iranian authorities as “riots” instigated by foreign-backed forces, were believed to have created a volatile environment conducive to the occurrence of the Shah Cheragh attack.

The incidents at the Shiraz shrine serve as painful reminders of the ongoing threats and challenges faced by the people of Iran. It is crucial for authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of religious sites and the public at large.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

