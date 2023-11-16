Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Conducts Surprise Military Drill on Contested Islands in Persian Gulf

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has recently conducted a surprise military drill on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, coinciding with the increasing presence of the U.S. military in the region due to recent ship seizures by Tehran. The main focus of the drill was Abu Musa Island, but the Guard also deployed forces to Greater Tunb Island. The drill involved various elements such as small, fast boats, paratroopers, drones, and truck-launched surface-to-sea missile systems.

In a televised address, Gen. Hossein Salami, the Guard’s chief, emphasized the nation’s commitment to security and tranquility, pledging harsh responses to any threats or hostile actions. He further stressed that the presence of foreign powers, including the United States and its allies, was unnecessary in the region.

The timing of the drill aligns with the deployment of thousands of Marines and sailors aboard the USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall to the Persian Gulf. The U.S. has already dispatched A-10 Thunderbolt II warplanes, F-16 and F-35 fighters, as well as the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner as a response to Iran’s attempts to disrupt the free flow of commerce in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. considers this strategic waterway vital for its national security and global energy stability, as it facilitates the transfer of approximately 20% of the world’s oil.

Additionally, Iran has recently resumed enriching uranium to levels closer to weapon-grade after the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The Revolutionary Guard’s use of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb in the drill sends an unmistakable message to its neighbors, particularly the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which claims ownership of these islands. Iran took control of these territories in 1971, just before the UAE gained independence.

By showcasing its military capabilities, Iran demonstrates to its Gulf Arab neighbors, who are allied with the U.S., that external assistance is unnecessary for regional security. This exercise coincides with Iran’s frustration over Russia’s comments regarding the islands. Russia, which has received bomb-carrying drones from Iran for its conflict in Ukraine, suggested bilateral negotiations or involvement of the International Court of Justice to determine control over the islands. Tehran reacted strongly to this proposal and summoned the Russian envoy in response.

In conclusion, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard military drill is seen as a display of power and a reminder of its control over the contested islands, it also reflects Iran’s efforts to assert its regional independence and counter international pressure. The tension in the Persian Gulf continues to escalate, leaving many questions about the future of this pivotal region unanswered.

