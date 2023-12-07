Iran’s President Raisi Addresses Israeli Assault on Gaza during Meeting with Russia’s President Putin

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has expressed strong condemnation for Israel’s ongoing military attack on Gaza while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting took place as part of Putin’s comprehensive Middle East diplomacy, which included visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Through these interactions, Russia aims to enhance its influence as a mediator in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During their meeting at the Kremlin, Putin emphasized the importance of discussing the situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Palestinian territories. Raisi, in response, conveyed through a translator that the events unfolding in Palestine and Gaza constitute genocide and a grave crime against humanity. He emphasized the significance of finding a swift resolution to the crisis, highlighting that it is not just a regional concern but an issue that affects all of humanity.

Iran is known for its support of the Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip. Russia, on the other hand, maintains relations with all the major stakeholders in the region, including both Hamas and Israel, although the latter expressed displeasure when Moscow hosted a Hamas delegation in October. Analysts have suggested that the Gaza conflict could serve Russia’s interests by diverting global attention from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as aligning Moscow with other developing nations in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

President Putin’s visit to the Middle East, including his stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, marked his first trip to the region since his meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in July 2022. Putin’s international travels have been limited recently due to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant issued against him in March, accusing him of deporting Ukrainian children.

Similar to North Korea, which held a summit with Putin in Russia’s far east in September, Iran is an avowed adversary of the United States and possesses the capacity to provide Russia with military equipment for its operations in Ukraine. Notably, Russia has extensively utilized Iranian drones in the conflict. The United States has expressed concerns regarding the growing military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, cautioning that Iran may be preparing to supply advanced ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

Last month, the Kremlin confirmed that Russia and Iran are actively developing their relations, particularly in the realm of military-technical cooperation. However, officials declined to provide further details on this matter.

