In a somber ceremony held in Kerman, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed mourners who had gathered to pay their respects to the victims of twin bombings that occurred earlier this week. The attack, claimed by ISIS, targeted a memorial for General Qassem Soleimani and resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous attendees.

During his speech, President Raisi expressed his determination to retaliate against those responsible for the bombings. He emphasized Iran’s strength and capability, declaring that the country’s forces would carefully plan their response.

The atmosphere at the funeral was tense, with attendees shouting slogans such as “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” as they mourned the loss of their compatriots. The Iranian president, however, assured the crowd that Tehran’s enemies would not go unpunished.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombings in a statement following the incident. The explosions caused the loss of at least 89 lives and left more than 280 others injured. Among the victims were several Afghan nationals.

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed to hunt down the perpetrators. Referring to ISIS, he made it clear that they would be found and brought to justice.

The attacks took place at a crowded cemetery where people had gathered for the memorial of General Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq. The mourners were paying their respects to a highly respected member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In the aftermath of the bombings, grief-stricken families gathered at the Imam Ali religious center in Kerman to mourn their loved ones. The scene was filled with prayers for revenge and the desire for justice.

The international community united in condemning the bombings, with the United Nations, European Union, and various countries expressing their solidarity with Iran. It is a widely held belief that both the United States and Israel lend support to groups involved in anti-Iran activities.

This is not the first time ISIS has targeted Iran. In 2022, the extremist group claimed responsibility for an attack on an Iranian Shia shrine that resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals. Furthermore, previous attacks attributed to ISIS include twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic.

Analysts in Iran have linked these recent bombings to the regional tensions arising from Israel’s conflict in Gaza. The authorities in Iran have vowed to thoroughly investigate the incident and respond accordingly to those responsible.

The attacks occurred shortly after the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, a deputy leader of the Palestinian armed group Hamas, in a drone strike in Beirut. As an ally of Iran, this development raised concerns about further escalations in the region amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

President Raisi concluded his remarks by stating that the end of the operation initiated by Hamas would ultimately lead to the downfall of the Zionist regime. This statement highlights the deep-rooted tensions between Iran and Israel, further underscoring the volatile atmosphere in the region.

