Raisi Accuses Europe of Breaking Commitments, Claims Uranium Enrichment Is Response

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi defended his country’s enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade levels, stating that it was a direct response to European states failing to fulfill their end of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Raisi emphasized that Iran initially did not intend to seek enrichment levels of 60% but acted in response to Europe’s disregard for their commitments. The disagreement arises from the aftermath of an attack on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz, which Iran blamed on Israel. This attack prompted Iran to announce its uranium enrichment to 60%, significantly reducing the time and effort needed to construct a nuclear weapon.

The move by Iran raised concerns in the West, as it considerably shortened Iran’s “breakout time” for weaponizing uranium. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran was the only non-nuclear weapons state enriching uranium to 60% purity. Additionally, uranium particles enriched to 84% were discovered at Iran’s Fordow plant. Recent reports indicate that Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity has continued to grow, albeit at a slower rate.

Raisi’s statements dismissed accusations that Iran’s increased enrichment activities were aimed at obtaining nuclear weapons. He reiterated that Iran’s actions were a direct response to the Europeans’ lack of commitment. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed concerns about Iran’s potential acquisition of a nuclear bomb, stating that if Iran were to possess one, Saudi Arabia would have to do the same.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a deal signed in 2015 between Iran, the United States, and the European Union to restrain Iran’s nuclear program. The agreement limited Iranian uranium enrichment to 3.67% in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, leading to a re-imposition of sanctions on Iran. While Europe remained in the deal, the US withdrawal affected European trade with Iran, contributing to a significant decline.

Iran argues that other JCPOA signatories failed to uphold their commitments after the US pulled out, resulting in the continuation of sanctions against Tehran. Raisi asserted that if Europe fulfills its obligations, Iran will fully adhere to its commitments. However, the frustration mounts as Western sanctions are imposed on Iran, and the UK, France, and Germany persist in refusing to lift certain sanctions related to Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.

As tensions persist between Iran and Europe, the Iranian foreign ministry deemed the decision not to lift specific sanctions as illegal and a tension-building measure taken in bad faith. The ongoing disagreement poses a significant challenge in bringing the parties back to the negotiation table and reinstating an agreement that can effectively limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions.