Iran’s Enrichment of Uranium: A Response to Broken Commitments

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi recently defended his country’s actions in enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels. He claimed that this decision was a direct response to the failure of European states to honor their commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement. Raisi emphasized that Iran’s actions were not initially aimed at reaching 60% levels of enrichment but were a consequence of the broken commitment of the agreement’s signatories.

The move by Iran to enrich uranium to 60% in 2021 was spurred by an attack on its nuclear facility in Natanz, which it attributed to Israel. This decision raised concerns in the West as it reduced Iran’s “breakout time” to produce a nuclear weapon. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran was the only non-nuclear weapon state enriching uranium to such high levels, with even higher enrichment levels discovered at its Fordow plant.

Recent reports have indicated that Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace. This raises concerns about the country’s nuclear program and the potential for further nuclear proliferation in the region. However, Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran and world powers, including the United States and the European Union. The agreement limited Iran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67% in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran, impacting European trade with the country.

Iran argues that after the US withdrawal, other signatories of the JCPOA have also failed to uphold their commitments and have continued to impose sanctions on Tehran. Despite this, Iran has expressed its willingness to fulfill its commitments if the Europeans return to honoring their side of the agreement.

The failure to reach an agreement and the mounting sanctions have led to frustration in Iran. The UK, France, and Germany have refused to lift certain sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iranian missile, nuclear, and other weapons programs. Instead, they have chosen to transfer these sanctions into domestic laws due to Iran’s non-compliance and nuclear escalation.

In summary, Iran’s decision to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade levels is a response to the broken commitments of European states under the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran insists that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and that it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons. The failure to reach an agreement and the imposition of sanctions have created tensions between Iran and the European signatories of the JCPOA.

