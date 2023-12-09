Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Embarks on Hunger Strike to Show Solidarity with Baha’i Religious Minority

Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has embarked on a new hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran. She is taking this action in solidarity with the Baha’i religious minority in Iran as she is awarded the prestigious prize in Norway. Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, their twin children, Ali and Kiana Rahmani, and her brother are representing her at the awards ceremony.

The hunger strike is meant to draw attention to the plight of the Baha’i religious minority in Iran and to protest against violations of human rights in the country. Mohammadi’s Instagram account announced her intention to begin the hunger strike on International Human Rights Day, December 10th. She also expressed her support for the hunger strike of Baha’i women prisoners in Evin Prison.

Mohammadi, known for her advocacy for women’s rights in Iran, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight against women’s oppression in the country. However, she remains imprisoned in Evin prison in Tehran. Last month, she went on a hunger strike to protest against limited access to medical care for herself and fellow inmates, as well as the mandatory hijab requirement for women in Iran.

In a letter smuggled out from prison, Mohammadi expressed her determination to continue the strike, even if it resulted in her death. Despite years of imprisonment and mistreatment, she remains committed to standing up for freedom and equality. Mohammadi’s family highlighted how she deeply misses her children and the emotional toll her absence has taken on them.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, represented by Berit Reiss-Andersen, expressed deep concern for Mohammadi’s health and offered their strong support for her cause. Mohammadi’s activism has led to repeated arrests over the past 22 years, emphasizing the challenges faced by human rights campaigners in Iran. Her recent imprisonment since November 2021 has prevented her from seeing her children, who now reside in France.

Mohammadi’s children, Ali and Kiana, will receive her Nobel Prize diploma and gold medal on her behalf at Oslo’s City Hall. They will also deliver the Nobel Prize lecture on Sunday, representing their mother’s unwavering commitment to fighting for justice and human rights.

