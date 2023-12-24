Iran Shows its Naval Strength with New “Smart” Missiles

A recent report from state media reveals that Iran’s navy has added a new weapon to its arsenal, with the delivery of sophisticated domestically-made cruise missiles. The missile, known as the Talaeiyeh, is equipped with advanced capabilities and has a remarkable range of over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

Admiral Shahran Irani, the head of Iran’s navy, stated that the Talaeiyeh is a “smart missile that can change targets mid-mission.” It is designed and manufactured by Iran’s own military sector, showcasing the country’s growing capability to develop advanced weaponry.

In addition to the cruise missiles, the navy has also received reconnaissance helicopters, drones, and marine cruise missiles that can be launched from warships. The delivery took place at a naval base located in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, southeast of Tehran.

Iran claims to possess a variety of missiles with ranges of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), allowing them to reach distant targets such as Israel and US bases in the region. However, it is important to note that the actual capabilities of these missiles cannot be independently verified.

The timing of this delivery is significant, as tensions are escalating between Iran and its Western allies over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Iran has been a major supporter of Hamas, which controls Gaza, and Hezbollah, an Islamist militant group in Lebanon. Additionally, Iran is believed to back the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Recent incidents have further heightened tensions. The US Department of Defense reported that a drone originating from Iran attacked a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. The Houthis, who are supported by Iran, have also targeted Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and vessels belonging to international shipping companies.

As Iran showcases its naval strength with the introduction of these new “smart” missiles, it is clear that the country is determined to assert its presence in the region. However, it remains to be seen how this will impact the already volatile situation in the Middle East.

