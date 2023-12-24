Iran Bolsters Naval Arsenal with Advanced Cruise Missiles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In a significant development, Iran’s navy has recently integrated cutting-edge domestically produced cruise missiles into its arsenal, according to a report by state TV. The missiles in question are the Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles, which have been deployed to a naval base near the Indian Ocean in Konarak, a southern Iranian port.

Admiral Shahram Irani, the Navy chief, highlighted the capabilities of the Talaeieh, emphasizing its impressive range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and its advanced intelligence features. This “fully smart” cruise missile boasts the ability to alter its target during flight, making it highly adaptable and versatile.

The Nasir, on the other hand, has a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and is designed for installation on warships. This compact yet powerful cruise missile further strengthens Iran’s maritime defense capabilities in the region.

The addition of these advanced cruise missiles follows a recent incident involving a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire, which was allegedly targeted by an Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean. This event underscores the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It’s worth noting that Iran regularly announces the development and deployment of new military equipment, although independent verification is often challenging. The country asserts that it possesses a diverse range of missiles, some with ranges of up to 2,000 kilometers (1250 miles), enabling them to strike both Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are cruise missiles? Cruise missiles are self-propelled guided missiles designed for long-range precision strikes against both land and sea-based targets. They can be launched from various platforms, including naval vessels, aircraft, and even submarines.



2. How do cruise missiles differ from ballistic missiles? Unlike ballistic missiles, which rely on the force of gravity to reach their target, cruise missiles remain at low altitudes throughout their flight, using aerodynamic lift to maintain stability and maneuverability.



3. What are the advantages of cruise missiles? Cruise missiles offer several advantages, including their ability to fly at relatively low altitudes, terrain hugging to avoid radar detection, and adaptability to change targets during flight. They can deliver a high degree of precision and carry a variety of warheads for different mission requirements.



4. How significant is Iran’s addition of advanced cruise missiles to its naval arsenal? Iran’s acquisition of sophisticated cruise missiles bolsters its naval power in the region and enhances its defensive capabilities. These advanced weapons allow for increased flexibility, range, and precision, providing Iran with a stronger deterrent against potential threats from adversaries.



