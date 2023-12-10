Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi Criticizes Iran’s Regime

Imprisoned advocate and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, through a speech delivered by her children as she languishes in jail, has condemned Iran’s “tyrannical and anti-women religious” government. Despite facing multiple arrests and spending years behind bars, Mohammadi’s decades-long activism led to her receiving the prestigious award in 2023. Currently held in Evin prison since 2021, Mohammadi has been an outspoken critic of the compulsory hijab and the death penalty in Iran.

In a powerful message read by her 17-year-old twin children, Ali and Kiana, who live in exile in France, Mohammadi spoke about the challenging circumstances in the Middle East and expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome obstruction and despotism through persistence.

Having been convicted and arrested multiple times, Mohammadi’s children have not seen their mother for nearly nine years. Kiana expressed her pessimism about the possibility of reuniting with her mother anytime soon, but emphasized that her mother’s spirit lives on within their hearts and family.

During the award ceremony held in Oslo City Hall, an empty chair and a striking photograph of Mohammadi took center stage. The photograph, chosen by Mohammadi herself, represents her desire to live a happy life, free from oppression, donning colorful garments and exposed hair, and gazing confidently at the world.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, praised Mohammadi’s resilience in the face of adversity, stating that no punishment has deterred her from advocating for change. The 2023 Peace Prize recognizes the courage of women like Mohammadi, fighting for human rights and an end to discrimination and segregation.

Mohammadi, in her acceptance speech, emphasized that she is an Iranian woman who proudly contributes to civilization but is presently oppressed by a despotic religious government. She is among the leading figures behind the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, which erupted in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while in the custody of Iran’s religious police for allegedly violating the dress code.

The movement aims to eliminate the compulsory hijab for women in Iran and bring about a change in the country’s clerical government. Mohammadi vehemently criticized the mandatory hijab, asserting that it is not a religious or cultural obligation but rather a tool used by the government for control and submission.

Furthermore, Mohammadi accused the Iranian government of alienating itself from its people through repression, lack of an independent judiciary, propaganda, censorship, and corruption.

The death of Mahsa Amini ignited a wave of anger among Iranians, who voiced their grievances against economic hardships, discrimination against ethnic minorities, and increased social and political restrictions. As nationwide protests ensued, women, including schoolgirls, defiantly removed and burned their hijabs, resulting in a brutal crackdown by authorities.

Iran has dismissed the protests as Western-led subversion and accused the Nobel committee of meddling in human rights issues for political gain.

Currently, Mohammadi is on a hunger strike in support of the Baha’i community, Iran’s largest religious minority. On International Human Rights Day, she announced her decision to join the hunger strike at Evin Prison as a protest against human rights violations in Iran.

FAQ:

1. What is the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement?

The “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement is a grassroots movement in Iran that seeks to end the compulsory hijab for women and bring about political change in the country.

2. What is Evin Prison?

Evin Prison is a notorious prison in Tehran, Iran, known for holding political prisoners and activists.

