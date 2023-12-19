Iran’s Gas Stations Hit by Major Cyberattack, Disrupting Fuel Supply

Iran’s nationwide fuel distribution was severely impacted on Monday due to a cyberattack targeting gas stations, confirmed by the country’s oil minister. The hacking group known as Gonjeshke Darande, or “Predatory Sparrow,” claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement on Telegram. The disruption affected approximately 70% of Iran’s petrol stations, causing significant inconvenience for drivers.

In response to the cyberattack, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji stated on Iranian state TV that the cause of the disruption may have been external interference. However, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and Iran’s civil defense agency is considering all possible causes.

The ministry later reported that out of the 3,800 supervised gas stations, only 1,650 were operational. The cyberattack conducted by Gonjeshke Darande was claimed to be a response to the perceived aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region. The group warned of future attacks, emphasizing their intention to impose costs for what they perceive as provocations.

This is not the first time that Gonjeshke Darande has targeted Iran. The group has previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on rail networks and steel factories. In a video shared by the group last year, they showcased an explosion in a steel factory caused by one of their hacks.

Israeli government spokesperson Tal Heinrich declined to comment on Iran’s claims when asked about the cyberattacks. In the past, Gonjeshke Darande had justified its attacks on Iran by alleging the country’s support for Hamas. The group has also emphasized its readiness for future assaults, keeping certain actions on hold.

In 2021, Iran experienced another cyberattack that disrupted fuel sales, with country leaders speculating that the U.S. and Israel were behind the incident. This recent attack has forced many gas stations in Tehran to operate manually, causing inconvenience to drivers.

Despite the disruption, Iran’s petrol stations association spokesperson, Reza Navar, assured the public that there was no fuel supply shortage. He attributed the issues to a software problem in some stations, which experts are currently addressing.

As investigations continue and cybersecurity measures are strengthened, the focus now shifts to ensuring the security and resilience of critical infrastructure to prevent, detect, and mitigate potential cyber threats in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What caused the disruption in Iran’s gas stations?

The disruption in Iran’s gas stations was caused by a cyberattack conducted by a hacking group known as Gonjeshke Darande.

2. How many petrol stations were affected by the cyberattack?

Approximately 70% of Iran’s petrol stations were impacted by the cyberattack.

3. Who claimed responsibility for the cyberattack?

The hacking group Gonjeshke Darande, also known as “Predatory Sparrow,” claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.

4. What was the motive behind the cyberattack?

Gonjeshke Darande claimed that the cyberattack was a response to what they perceive as the aggressive actions of the Islamic Republic and its regional proxies.

5. How did the Iranian government respond to the cyberattack?

The Iranian government is conducting an ongoing investigation into the cyberattack, exploring all possible causes for the disruption. They have not disclosed any specific retaliatory measures at this time.

Sources:

– Reuters: (URL)

– Iranian state TV: (URL)