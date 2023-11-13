Iran Calls for International Action Against Israeli Military Actions in Gaza

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has urged countries to take steps to halt Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip. Speaking to students in Tehran, Khamenei expressed support for the Palestinian cause and condemned the Israeli bombardments in Gaza. He called for an immediate cessation of these actions and suggested that countries should block the flow of oil and food to Israel.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, also called on Iran’s Arab-majority neighbors to impose an oil embargo on Israel. These statements come in the wake of the October 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel, which was praised by Khamenei during a televised speech.

While there have been calls for action against Israel, it is important to note that OPEC, the organization that oversees oil production in the Middle East, has no plans to impose an embargo. It has been reported that OPEC does not involve itself in political matters.

According to reports, Iran has been providing support to Hamas, assisting in the planning of attacks on Israel. Hamas and Hezbollah leaders have confirmed that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been collaborating with Hamas since August to develop attack plans involving air, land, and sea operations.

With the ongoing conflict and international calls for action, the situation in the Middle East continues to be a matter of concern for global peace and stability. It is important for nations to work towards a peaceful resolution and address the core issues in order to achieve lasting peace in the region.

