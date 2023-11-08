Global Consequences Possible if Israeli Bombardment of Hamas Continues, Says Iran’s Supreme Leader

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned of potential global implications if Israel continues its bombardment of Hamas targets in Gaza. While expressing solidarity with Muslim nations and resistance forces, Khamenei cautioned that the anger among these groups could become uncontrollable if the crimes of the Zionist regime persist. His remarks come in response to the October 7 massacre in which over 1,000 civilians were killed by the Palestinian terror group.

In recent days, Israel has been engaged in a devastating air and artillery assault on Hamas targets in Gaza. The Hamas-controlled health ministry claims that the offensive has resulted in the deaths of at least 2,750 Palestinians, while Israel has stated that it has killed around 1,500 terrorists operating within its territory. Despite the extensive military operation, Khamenei dismissed Israeli actions as a “scandalous failure.”

Concerns have been raised that Israel might launch a full-scale ground offensive, prompting the deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the Gaza border. In anticipation of such an offensive, 1.1 million Gazans, nearly half of the territory’s population, have been advised to evacuate the north of the densely populated area to minimize civilian casualties.

Khamenei’s comments highlight Iran’s continued support for Hamas, both financially and militarily. The Supreme Leader has labeled Israel’s air campaign as “genocide” and called for the prosecution of the Israeli government for the civilian deaths in Gaza. He also urged the United States to acknowledge its responsibility in the war, emphasizing the need for a political solution as time runs out.

As tensions escalate, there are growing fears of a wider conflict that could draw in other countries. Tehran has repeatedly warned that a ground offensive by Israel would result in a response on other fronts. The close ties between Iran and its regional allies, including Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and pro-Tehran factions in Iraq, have raised concerns about potential entanglements in the conflict.

