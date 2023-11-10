Iran Calls for Muslim Countries to Boycott Israel’s Oil and Food Imports

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei has made an impassioned plea to Muslim nations, urging them to cut off oil and food exports to Israel in a bid to halt the bombardment of the Gaza Strip. In a recent speech, Khamenei emphasized the need for immediate action, stating that the bombings on Gaza must cease and that the flow of resources to Israel should be halted.

Khamenei drew attention to the global wave of pro-Palestinian protests, highlighting how the people of Gaza have captured the world’s attention through their resilience and unwavering patience. Demonstrations in countries such as the UK, France, Italy, and the US signal a loss of credibility for those nations supporting Israel’s attacks. Khamenei believed that the actions of the United States, France, and the UK demonstrated a clear bias against the oppressed Palestinians, further emphasizing the need for Muslim countries to act independently.

Israel’s commitment to eradicating the Tehran-backed Hamas group, which governs Gaza, has led to an unprecedented level of destruction in the region. With thousands of lives lost and a crippling siege imposed, the situation demands urgent intervention. Iran’s clerical rulers have repeatedly warned Israel of further escalation, indicating that their regional proxies are prepared to take action.

Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, echoed Khamenei’s sentiments, asserting that the resistance groups and movements aligned with Iran will not remain silent in the face of Israeli aggression. Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of utilizing all available political avenues to bring an end to the war before it spirals out of control.

The recent missile and drone attack launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen towards southern Israel highlights the increasing tension in the region. The Israeli military successfully intercepted the threat but the incident serves as a clear indicator of the potential for further hostilities.

As the situation in Gaza worsens, the call for Muslim countries to boycott Israel’s oil and food imports gains urgency. Khamenei’s plea seeks to unite Muslim nations and send a powerful message of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. By taking a coordinated stand against Israel’s aggression, these countries have the opportunity to influence the outcome of the conflict and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.