New Article: Inspiring Female Activist Narges Mohammadi Honored with Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi, a prominent advocate for women’s rights in Iran, has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for her unwavering commitment to fighting against the oppression and injustice faced by women in her country. Despite being imprisoned, Mohammadi’s courage and dedication to promoting human rights and social reform have earned her this prestigious accolade.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, commended Mohammadi’s fearless struggle, highlighting the personal sacrifices she has endured throughout her activism. Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes by the Iranian regime.

Currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, Mohammadi’s imprisonment totals around 12 years. Her charges include spreading propaganda against the state. As the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organization led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi, Mohammadi has been a leading figure in the fight for women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty in Iran.

In an interview with The New York Times, Mohammadi expressed her unwavering commitment to democracy and equality, stating that she will continue her fight against discrimination and gender-based oppression, even if it means staying in prison. She hopes that her recognition as a Nobel laureate will strengthen and organize the voices of Iranians seeking change, leading them closer to victory.

Henrik Urdal, director of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, emphasized the significance of this prize in celebrating the achievements of human rights defenders, particularly women’s rights defenders in Iran. He highlighted the sacrifices made by young people in Iran and the challenges faced by human rights advocates within the country.

With this award, Mohammadi becomes the 19th woman to be honored with the Nobel Peace Prize since its inception 122 years ago. The Norwegian Nobel Committee selected her as this year’s winner from a pool of 351 candidates, including 259 individuals and 92 organizations.

Olive Moore, the Interim Director at Front Line Defenders, praised the Nobel Peace Prize as a testament to Mohammadi’s courageous advocacy and its impact on the fight for human rights in Iran. However, Mohammadi’s brother, Hamidreza, believes that while the award sheds light on the movement, it is unlikely to have a significant effect within Iran. He predicts that the regime will intensify its resistance and repression in response.

In previous years, Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded to individuals and organizations who have dedicated themselves to the protection of fundamental rights and the promotion of citizen empowerment. The Nobel Peace Prize, unlike other Nobel prizes, is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

To be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize, eligible nominators must submit a name and justification for why the nominee deserves the recognition. Although the nominees and their consideration are not disclosed until 50 years later, a rigorous decision-making process takes place, involving the committee and a panel of international advisers who assess shortlisted candidates.

This year, the Nobel Peace Prize comes with a cash award of around $1 million, an increase of 10 percent from previous years. In addition to the monetary prize, recipients are honored with an 18-carat gold medal and a diploma.

Mohammadi’s noble commitment to advancing women’s rights and fostering justice serves as an inspiration to people around the world. Her courageous advocacy reminds us of the ongoing struggle for equality and the importance of upholding human rights in all societies.

