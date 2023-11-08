Iran Warns Israel of Potential Consequences in Gaza Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, issued a warning to Israel, urging it to halt its attacks on Gaza. Speaking in Beirut, Amirabdollahian cautioned that if Hezbollah were to join the conflict, it could lead to a broader war in the Middle East, causing Israel to face “a huge earthquake.”

Israel sees Hezbollah as its most pressing immediate threat, with an estimated arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided variants capable of striking anywhere in Israel. Hezbollah, known for its battle-hardened fighters who participated in Syria’s 12-year conflict, also possesses various types of military drones.

Following Hamas’ recent attack, which resulted in the deaths of several Israeli civilians and soldiers, Hezbollah fighters have been on high alert along Lebanon’s borders with Israel. In response, the Israeli military conducted a drone strike, eliminating a “cell” attempting to infiltrate Israel. In addition, Hezbollah fired rockets at four Israeli positions along the border.

Amirabdollahian, condemning the crimes against civilians in Gaza, issued a warning to “war criminals” and those supporting Israel’s actions, urging them to cease their actions before it becomes too late. The Iranian foreign minister plans to engage with U.N. officials in the Middle East to explore possible initiatives to end the conflict, but he emphasized that time is limited.

For President Joe Biden, the prospect of Hezbollah entering the conflict raises concerns. He has cautioned other regional actors against involvement and has dispatched American warships to the area, reaffirming full support for Israel. The potential expansion of the conflict into Lebanon evokes memories of the bitter 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, which resulted in a stalemate.

Amirabdollahian disclosed that he had met with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who briefed him on the group’s conditions in Lebanon. The Iranian foreign minister acknowledged Hezbollah’s preparedness, stating that any action taken by the resistance would have significant repercussions for Israel.

As tensions continue to mount, the situation in the Middle East remains precarious. The possibility of Hezbollah’s involvement raises the specter of a wider war, and quick action is necessary to prevent further escalation and loss of civilian lives.