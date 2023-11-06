Iran Urges Restraint in Gaza Conflict Amid Fears of Escalation

Amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza, Iran’s foreign minister issued a stern warning to Israel, urging them to cease their attacks on Gaza immediately. Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized that if Lebanon’s Hezbollah group were to enter the conflict, it could lead to a broader war in the Middle East, causing Israel to suffer “a huge earthquake.”

While Israel sees Hezbollah as a grave threat, with an estimated arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided ones capable of striking anywhere within Israel, Amirabdollahian emphasized the need for de-escalation. He stated that Hezbollah has carefully considered various scenarios in the event of war and called on Israel to halt their attacks on Gaza as soon as possible.

Hezbollah fighters have been on high alert along Lebanon’s borders with Israel following a recent attack by Hamas. The militant Palestinian group launched an assault that resulted in the death of several Israeli civilians and soldiers, prompting retaliatory strikes by Israel. In a separate incident, the Israeli military confirmed an Israeli drone strike along the border with Lebanon, targeting a group attempting to infiltrate Israel.

As tensions continue to mount, the prospect of Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict raises concerns, particularly in light of the group’s battle-hardened fighters who have gained experience from their involvement in Syria’s extended conflict. Hezbollah has also demonstrated the possession of various military drones.

Amid the escalating situation, Amirabdollahian met with senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad officials in Beirut to discuss the situation in Gaza and the broader region. While Hamas officials denied Iranian involvement in last Saturday’s attack in southern Israel, tensions remain high. Amirabdollahian warns that further crimes against civilians in Gaza could have dire consequences.

President Joe Biden has expressed concerns over the potential for further regional involvement and has dispatched American warships to the area to support Israel. However, Iran’s foreign minister stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict, indicating that he will be reaching out to United Nations officials in the Middle East to explore possible initiatives.

With memories of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel still fresh, the possibility of Lebanon being drawn into the conflict raises the specter of renewed violence and instability in the region. As international actors urge restraint and seek diplomatic solutions, the fate of Gaza hangs in the balance.