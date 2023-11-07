Iran Urges Restraint as Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue

Amid ongoing clashes between Israel and Gaza, Iran’s foreign minister has called on Israel to halt its attacks, expressing concern that the conflict may expand to other parts of the Middle East. Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that if Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, became involved, it would result in a “huge earthquake” for Israel. While Israel views Hezbollah as its most immediate threat, with an estimated arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided ones capable of targeting any area in Israel, Hezbollah has reiterated its readiness for war and placed its fighters on high alert along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Although an Israeli drone strike recently targeted a group attempting to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon, tensions remain high as Hezbollah retaliated by firing multiple rockets towards Israeli positions. Amirabdollahian stated that he had met with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who briefed him on the group’s readiness and conditions in Lebanon. The Iranian foreign minister urged Israel to cease its attacks on Gaza to avoid further escalation, emphasizing that resistance from Hezbollah would have significant consequences for Israel.

As the situation intensifies, U.S. President Joe Biden has cautioned against the involvement of other players in the region and has dispatched American warships to show support for Israel. However, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of pursuing diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict, expressing his intention to contact U.N. officials in the Middle East. Despite efforts to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, the possibility of a new front opening in Lebanon evokes painful memories of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

