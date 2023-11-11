A Warning of Potential Consequences: Armed Groups Aligned with Iran Ready to Respond

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has expressed concern over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, stating that groups allied with Iran are prepared to take action if the violence escalates. In a recent interview, Amir-Abdollahian revealed that he had met with leaders of resistance groups in Lebanon and Palestine, who shared plans that surpass the magnitude of what has been witnessed so far.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that if the situation worsens and further civilian casualties occur in Gaza and the West Bank, the potential for unforeseen circumstances becomes a reality. Iran has its own links with various militant groups in the region. Throughout the years, they have trained and armed proxy militia groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and most significantly, Gaza, where Hamas has been in power since 2007. The U.S. State Department has acknowledged Iran’s historical support for Hamas, providing weapons and assistance for the group.

It is essential to consider Iran’s warning in the midst of Israel’s intensified airstrikes on Gaza and the suffocation of essential resources such as food, fuel, water, and electricity in the Palestinian enclave. Health officials in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip report that the military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 Palestinians and the displacement of more than a million others. Israel argues that its objective is to eliminate Hamas fighters but acknowledges civilian casualties in the process. Amir-Abdollahian clarified that Iran offers solely political support to Hamas and stated that while he cannot deny previous instances of Iran arming Hamas, their current stance is that Hamas possesses adequate weaponry to defend itself.

Amir-Abdollahian’s interview sheds light on Iran’s perspective on the conflict, providing additional insight into their position. However, it is important to note that Iran advocates for the cessation of war crimes and urges all parties to prioritize peace. The Iranian government understands the complexity of the situation and acknowledges the difficulty of accepting the loss of 7,000 civilian lives due to Israeli bombardments. These atrocities have turned the entire region into a potential powder keg.

When asked about Iran’s influence on its regional allies, Amir-Abdollahian stated that these allies make their own decisions and have the capability to act independently. The Foreign Minister encouraged the United States to reconsider its unwavering support for Israel, pointing out that Israel’s security and political systems have significantly deteriorated, leaving its citizens with little trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that if the attacks and the war were to cease, Netanyahu’s position would become untenable.

In regards to recent comments made by a senior Hamas official in Beirut regarding Iran’s assistance, Amir-Abdollahian explained that they consider Hamas a Palestinian liberation movement combating occupation. While Iran extends its support, he emphasized that Hamas makes its own decisions and possesses the resources necessary to carry out their operations.

It is vital to closely monitor the situation as tensions continue to escalate in the region and examine Iran’s concerns regarding the conflict. Both internal and external dynamics play a role in shaping the decision-making process of regional actors and their actions moving forward.

