Iran Urges Israel to Cease Attacks on Gaza, Warning of Potential Escalation

Iran’s foreign minister has called on Israel to halt its assaults on Gaza, emphasizing that if Hezbollah were to enter the conflict, it could lead to a wider war throughout the Middle East. Hossein Amirabdollahian states that Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group has taken all possible war scenarios into account and urges Israel to cease its attacks as soon as possible.

Reports indicate that Tehran has conveyed a message to Jerusalem through the UN, warning that it will intervene if the campaign in Gaza continues, especially if a ground offensive is launched. Although exact details of the message remain undisclosed, two diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter have confirmed its existence.

Israel, perceiving Hezbollah as its most imminent and serious threat, estimates the group possesses around 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided ones capable of striking any part of Israel. Additionally, Hezbollah has a significant number of battle-hardened fighters who have participated in Syria’s protracted conflict, in addition to various types of military drones.

Following Hamas’s brutal attack last Saturday, in which approximately 1,300 Israeli civilians and soldiers lost their lives, with up to 200 individuals kidnapped to Gaza, Hezbollah fighters have increased their vigilance along Lebanon’s borders with Israel. In response, Israel launched a drone strike along the border to neutralize a terrorist cell attempting to infiltrate its territory. In retaliation, Hezbollah fired several rockets at Israeli positions along the border. Moreover, on Saturday afternoon, a barrage of rockets and shells from Hezbollah targeted Israeli positions in the disputed Mount Dov area. In response, Israeli troops fired back at southern Lebanon.

Tragically, Lebanon’s state news agency reported that an Israeli shelling incident in a border village resulted in the deaths of a man, his wife, and a Hezbollah fighter. Meanwhile, Amirabdollahian met with the top Hamas official in exile, Saleh Arouri, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Ziad Nakhaleh, in Beirut to discuss the situation in Gaza and the region.

The possibility of a new conflict front in Lebanon evokes memories of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, which ended in a stalemate and a fragile peace. Amidst concerns, US President Joe Biden has cautioned against further involvement in the conflict and has dispatched American warships to the region to show support for Israel. Amirabdollahian is planning to engage with UN officials in the Middle East, emphasizing the urgency to work on an initiative to end the war before it’s too late.