New Strategies Emerge as Iran’s ‘Resistance Alliance’ Faces Israeli Pressure

DUBAI, Nov 15 – Recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” and Israel have forced the alliance to reconsider its approach. While maintaining their political and moral support, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made it clear to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh that Iran would not directly intervene in the conflict. Instead, the alliance plans to continue using its network of armed allies, including Hezbollah, to launch rocket and drone attacks on Israeli and American targets across the Middle East.

This new strategy is aimed at demonstrating solidarity for Hamas in Gaza and stretching Israeli forces without becoming engaged in a direct confrontation with Israel that could draw in the United States. By keeping their attacks focused on specific targets, the alliance hopes to create deterrence and avoid full-scale escalation.

The conflict has pushed the so-called Axis of Resistance to mobilize on multiple fronts simultaneously. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, is currently engaged in heavy clashes with Israel, marking one of the most intense confrontations in almost 20 years. Iran-backed militias have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, while Yemen’s Houthis have launched missiles and drones at Israel.

However, the alliance faces challenges due to differing priorities and domestic issues within its member groups. Hamas, in particular, is fighting for its survival against Israel’s retaliatory onslaught on Gaza. Hamas leaders have called on their allies in Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria to join the struggle, but Iran has made it clear that it won’t directly intervene unless it is attacked by Israel or the United States.

Hezbollah, on the other hand, is treading carefully to avoid an all-out confrontation. With deep involvement in Lebanese politics, Hezbollah is aware that Lebanon cannot afford another devastating conflict with Israel, especially amid a financial crisis and rising poverty levels.

As the conflict intensifies, it is clear that the resistance alliance members are faced with tough choices in confronting an adversary with far superior firepower. The axis partners must carefully navigate their responses to Israel’s aggression while maintaining unity within the alliance.

