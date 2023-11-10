New Dress Code Legislation in Iran Causes Controversy and Concern

Iran’s parliament recently passed new legislation imposing stricter penalties on individuals who violate the country’s hijab rules. The “hijab bill,” which will be enacted for a three-year trial period, sets out regulations regarding proper clothing. Violators can face penalties of up to 10 years in prison. Fines will also be imposed on women who do not wear the hijab properly in public, as well as men who wear revealing attire. The bill also includes penalties for celebrities and businesses that fail to comply.

Despite the passage of this legislation, parts of the bill remain ambiguous. For instance, the legislation does not provide a clear definition of what constitutes “semi-naked” in public, which is a crime punishable by prison sentences. Additionally, the bill targets those who collude with foreign media and governments to promote nudity, improper hijab, or improper dress, subjecting them to up to 10 years in prison.

The bill also addresses the actions of “socially influential” individuals, who may face jail time and fines. Even mannequins and toys are subject to restrictions, as they are banned from being portrayed in an indecent manner. These measures have been met with condemnation from numerous human rights advocates, with some experts suggesting that they could amount to “gender apartheid.”

The introduction of this legislation is seen by experts as a response to mass protests that took place last year following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, died after being detained for allegedly breaching the dress code. The protests posed a significant threat to Iran’s ruling regime, leading to violent responses from authorities.

Critics argue that the bill is an attempt by the establishment to regain control over veiling and women’s attire, signaling that the regime will not back down despite the previous demonstrations. Some of the measures outlined in the legislation have already been unlawfully practiced by Iranian security forces, according to human rights lawyer Hossein Raeesi.

It remains to be seen whether the Guardian Council will approve the bill and make it into law. The new legislation has attracted international attention and raised concerns about human rights violations in Iran. As discussions continue, the impact of this dress code legislation on Iranian society and women’s rights remains a subject of intense debate and scrutiny.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the purpose of the “hijab bill” in Iran?

The “hijab bill” aims to enforce stricter penalties for violations of the country’s dress code regulations, specifically regarding the wearing of the hijab.

Q: What are the potential penalties for breaching the dress code under this new legislation?

Individuals who violate the dress code could face imprisonment for up to 10 years, as well as fines that increase for repeated offenses. The bill also targets celebrities, businesses, and even mannequins and toys, imposing penalties for non-compliance.

Q: How do human rights advocates view this legislation?

The bill has attracted condemnation from multiple human rights advocates who argue that it could lead to “gender apartheid” and violate women’s rights.

Q: How does this legislation relate to the protests that took place last year?

The introduction of this legislation is seen as a response to the mass protests that occurred following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly breaching the dress code. The bill is seen as an attempt by the regime to reassert authority over veiling and women’s attire.

Q: What impact could this legislation have on Iranian society?

The bill has raised concerns about human rights violations in Iran and its potential impact on women’s rights. It remains a subject of intense debate and scrutiny, with implications for Iranian society as a whole.