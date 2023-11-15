Unfortunate turn: Iranian teenager in critical condition following subway incident

An Iranian teenager finds herself in a critical condition after an incident on public transportation left her in a coma, according to reports from state media in Iran. Armita Gerevand, 16, was hospitalized on October 1st after what has been described as a “severe physical assault” by government agents for an alleged violation of Iran’s Islamic dress code. Tragically, Gerevand is now reported to be “brain-dead” by several state media outlets, including the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The case of Armita Gerevand has sparked outrage and drawn comparisons to the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in September 2022 after being detained by the morality police. Amini’s death led to mass protests and allegations that she had been beaten by officers. Similarly, Gerevand’s family has maintained that she fainted and hit her head after a drop in blood pressure, aligning with the official version of events provided by the police.

However, these accounts have been met with skepticism by human rights groups, who have pointed out the possibility of coercion and pressure affecting the statements given. The lack of clear evidence and the absence of crucial four-second footage between Gerevand boarding the train and being carried out have only fueled demands for transparency and a comprehensive investigation into the events that transpired.

The international community has not been silent either, with expressions of shock and concern coming from Deputy Special Envoy for Iran, Abram Paley, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The incident has once again highlighted the restrictive nature of Iran’s dress code regulations, which have been in place since the 1979 revolution and require women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting attire.

It is important to note that violations of these dress code laws can result in public rebuke, fines, or even arrest. While some progress has been made in recent years with more women choosing to unveil in public places, incidents like that of Gerevand and Amini serve as stark reminders of the ongoing challenges faced by individuals in Iran regarding personal freedom and expression.

