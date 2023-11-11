Mysterious Incident Claims Life of Iranian Teenage Girl: A Tragic Reminder of Oppression

A tragic incident has unfolded in Tehran, Iran, as a teenage girl loses her life after being injured in a mysterious incident on the city’s Metro. Armita Geravand, only 16 years old, had been in a coma for weeks following the incident. This unfortunate incident occurred just after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman whose death sparked widespread protests throughout the nation.

The incident has once again shone a spotlight on the ongoing defiance of Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, law. Women in Tehran and other parts of the country continue to reject this law, using it as a symbol of their discontent with the theocratic regime in Iran. Armita Geravand’s decision to appear in public without wearing a headscarf was an act of immense courage, considering the severe penalties imposed by Iranian authorities for non-compliance with the law.

The tragic death of Armita Geravand has silenced her voice, preventing us from hearing her story. The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran acknowledges that Iranian authorities brutally punish women and girls for not adhering to the state’s forced-hijab law. As long as this draconian law remains in place, the lives of women and girls in Iran will remain in a precarious state, with rights violations, including violence and even death, looming over them.

News of Geravand’s death was reported by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, but it failed to mention the wider unrest surrounding the headscarf law. The report highlighted the medical details of her condition, stating that a sudden drop in blood pressure led to a fall, causing brain damage, convulsions, decreased cerebral oxygenation, and ultimately resulting in cerebral edema. However, the exact circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

Speculation and allegations have surfaced, with activists abroad suggesting that Geravand may have been pushed or attacked for not wearing the hijab. Calls for an independent investigation by the United Nations’ fact-finding mission on Iran have been made, considering the theocracy’s track record of pressuring victims’ families and airing coerced confessions on state TV.

While it is difficult to confirm the exact cause of Geravand’s injuries, human rights organizations such as the Hengaw Organization and Iran Human Rights have called for an independent international investigation to shed light on the truth. They argue that the Islamic Republic has a history of concealing important information and distorting narratives.

As we mourn the loss of Armita Geravand, we are reminded once again of the ongoing oppression faced by many women in Iran. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder that the struggle for freedom and equality continues, and that the voices of those silenced must be heard.