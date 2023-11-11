Fostering Unity: Iranian Leader Meets with Hamas Leader to Address Palestinian Struggles

In a significant development, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, recently held a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, the Tehran-backed Palestinian group. The rendezvous, reported by Iranian state media, aimed to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, as well as the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and the situation in the West Bank.

Haniyeh, who had been splitting his time between Qatar and Turkey since 2019, provided Khamenei with a detailed briefing on the distressing circumstances in Gaza. The meeting served as an opportunity to shed light on the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, with Khamenei expressing deep regret over these crimes. In addition, the Iranian state TV noted that Khamenei praised the resilience and determination of the people of Gaza, while denouncing the direct support provided by Washington and certain Western countries to the Zionist regime.

It is essential to clarify that Iran’s support for Hamas does not imply any involvement in the recent surprise attack on Israel conducted by the militants. Despite being a strong advocate for the Palestinian cause, Iran has maintained a consistent stance on this matter.

The meeting between Khamenei and Haniyeh signifies Iran’s unwavering policy of supporting the Palestinian resistance forces against the Zionist occupiers. It highlights Tehran’s commitment to standing alongside the oppressed Palestinians and advocating for their rights in the face of adversity.

This meeting took place under the backdrop of Iran’s clerical establishment warning Israel of severe consequences if the attacks on the Gaza Strip persist. The Islamic Republic has consistently emphasized its refusal to recognize Israel, further reinforcing its solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

Ultimately, this gathering between Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ismail Haniyeh represents an important step in fostering unity among those striving for justice and liberation in the Palestinian territories. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the Palestinian people and amplifies their call for international support in their pursuit of freedom and self-determination.

