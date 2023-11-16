The Imprisonment of a Mother and the Fight for Freedom: The Case of Amrita Gervand

In a shocking turn of events, Iranian security forces have arrested the mother of 16-year-old Amrita Gervand, who remains in a coma after a clash over the country’s dress code. The mother, Shahin Ahmadi, was released under the condition that she does not disclose any information about her daughter’s condition to the media or anyone else. This incident has shed light on the strict control and surveillance imposed by the Iranian government.

Amrita Gervand’s case bears striking similarities to the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who also violated the country’s hijab law. The death of Amini sparked widespread protests and condemnation against the Iranian government. Now, Gervand’s case is invoking memories of Amini’s ordeal, with reports of plainclothes officers closely monitoring her condition at the hospital.

President Biden has expressed his concerns about the horrifying reports surrounding Gervand’s case. In his statement congratulating Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi on winning the Nobel Peace Prize, Biden commended the bravery of all human rights defenders and vowed to support the fight for a free and democratic future in Iran.

The Iranian government’s response to Gervand’s case has been particularly harsh. The arrest of her mother is seen as a warning to discourage any public discussion about her daughter’s health. The entire Gervand family is under immense pressure from government authorities, who even went as far as visiting Gervand’s art school to intimidate her classmates and friends.

Despite the official narrative claiming that Gervand fainted due to a drop in blood pressure and hit her head on the side of a train car, an unverified video has emerged showing her collapsing on the subway platform. The video raises questions and demands for additional footage, including the release of video from inside the train.

The international community, including Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, has voiced its outrage at the treatment of Gervand and her family. Baerbock condemned the strict enforcement of the dress code and emphasized the right of Gervand’s parents to be by their daughter’s bedside.

Amidst this grave situation, many are left wondering when the Iranian government will recognize the importance of individual freedoms and the rights of its citizens. The fight for freedom and human rights in Iran continues, with activists and supporters demanding accountability and change.